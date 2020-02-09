advertisement

MV Kalangala to dock with vehicles and travelers on board (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Travelers to and from the Kalangala Islands will need to find alternative means after MV Kalangala suspended operations on Saturday February 8 to allow it to undergo annual mandatory maintenance.

Sadala Musoke, general manager of Nation Oil Distributors Ltd, which serves the ship on behalf of the Department of Public Works, said it would last a month.

This implies that the ship will resume normal activities around March 9.

“We plan to take the ship on compulsory service this year and, as of February 9, it will suspend operations for one month so that it can be fully serviced,” said Mr. Musoke.

“We urge our customers to be patient as this exercise is for their own safety. The exercise will not take long, and surveyors from abroad are already in the country to do the work with our team of engineers, ”he added.

Mr. Willy Lugoloobi, president of the Kalangala district, urged the government to ensure that the repair and maintenance of the vessel were carried out on time. “It is good that the ship has finally been put into service, but hopefully it won’t take long,” he said.

“The same ship was taken into service in 2015 and it took a year and four months to return, which greatly affected the district’s revenues, the number of tourists decreased by 50% as many businesses were paralyzed. We don’t want it to happen again, ”he added.

