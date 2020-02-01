advertisement

This Sunday during the Super Bowl, the NFL will air a commercial telling the experience of retired broadcaster Anquan Boldin, who had just finished a game on October 18, 2015, when he learned that his cousin Corey Jones had been shot by a Florida civil officer.

The skilfully produced advertising that was shown on television during the NFL playoffs packs a lot within a minute. Spectators see a reenactment of the fateful night, the grief of Jones’ family, and Boldin’s declaration that his cousin’s death inspired him to become more interested in social justice. The commercial is part of the league’s “Inspire Change” campaign, an initiative that grants current and former players grants for their purposes, determined by a committee of players and team owners. If you believe in a January 7 press release, the NFL started spending money on fighting social injustice in April 2018.

It would be preferable for no one to bring forward anything that happened before.

Inspire Change is a shameless strategy for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league owners to pretend not only to support the movement to draw attention to police violence and systemic oppression, but they were also the origins of the whole Idea. Any player who accepts the deal on these lazy terms is welcome. The painfully obvious statement is that former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick is nowhere to be found – not in the Inspire Change materials; not as part of the Players Coalition, of which Boldin is a co-founder; and not on an NFL squad as his former team battles the Kansas City Chiefs for the title on Sunday.

In this way, the NFL deals with the social pressures it believes are potentially burdened. You can always count on the league to make serious efforts to raise awareness of a problem and then optimize and focus on it until the business-friendly outcome barely matches the original form.

The movement that finally pushed such fear into the NFL started with a clear reason. Kaepernick, who refused to stand up for the national anthem during the pre-season of 2016, commented on his case: “I will not stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses blacks and people of skin color.” NFL media reporter Steve Wyche said the day after the public noticed. “For me it’s bigger than football and it would be selfish for me to look away. There are bodies on the street and people who get paid leave and get away with murder.”

Since then, the quarterback’s intent has been distorted and falsified in several ways. For the NFL, the problem turned from a publicity disruption to a crisis in September 2017 when President Donald Trump started tweeting about it and at a rally said that anyone who dared to demonstrate (a small group at the time) ), a “son” was a bitch “to be fired from the owner of his team. The players reacted the following Sunday with a significantly larger number of demonstrations.

While most of Kaepernick’s colleagues’ protests seemed to be responding genuinely to Trump this weekend, a particularly cynical example was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was trapped with two players in his arms and grinned straight into the camera when the team sang the national anthem played kneeling to contest the purpose. Did Jones do this out of solidarity with unarmed blacks who were shot by the police, or to satisfy his own Texas ego and show that any protest would only be made on his terms?

Then there is the Players Coalition mentioned above, which was founded in February 2017 by Boldin and Philadelphia Eagles security Malcolm Jenkins. The group had a dispute with Kaepernick, former team-mate Eric Reid and a few other players in November 2017 over widely differing opinions on priorities: the coalition felt it could get a lot of financial support from the owners of the group, for their concerns saw the NFL offer as hush money to end the protests and stop making noise about Kaepernick’s unemployment. (Kaepernick has not played since the end of the 2017 49er season. He was not contracted, apparently because of a general decision to blackball him.) Eventually Jenkins removed Reid and Kaepernick from the group’s communications. After signing with the Carolina Panthers, Reid characterized the Players Coalition as “an NFL-funded subversion group” and called Jenkins “sellout” and “neocolonialist” for agreeing to the partnership.

The NFL tried a different tactic in the 2018 off-season when it found that the money would not wipe out all of the player’s protests. In May, Goodell announced a new hymn guideline, which was drawn up without consultation with the players’ union, and said, “All league and team employees must stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem” or otherwise remain in the dressing room until it’s over. If not, their clubs would be punished. The message was pure cowardice: feel free to protest as long as you do it where no one can see it. Due to the widespread negative response, the policy was discarded months later and never enforced during the season.

As you can expect from managers of such a carefully regulated sport, the NFL has a playbook for dealing with player activities. For years, the league has been committed to promoting the Month of Breast Cancer Education in October. Rosa appeared to be pattering everywhere on the soccer field, including coaching gear, goalpost padding, and cheerleading pompoms. Former running back DeAngelo Williams, whose mother and four aunts had died of the disease, asked the NFL if he could wear pink for the 2015 season not just in October. His request was rejected because it would have violated the uniform code. But the league had no problem putting Williams at the center of a 30-second Football Is Family ad that emphasized the importance of stories like his.

When the NFL was in crisis after a number of players, particularly former Baltimore Ravens, who returned Ray Rice, were charged with domestic violence and assault, they teamed up with a group called No More to do something about it To do image problem. Gradually it turned out that No More had no other clearly defined purpose than to sell goods with a special logo and place an ad in which Eli Manning stared at the camera and did his best to look stern when he said: “No more.” The follow-up ad that aired during the Super Bowl XLIX contained 60 seconds of scenes from an empty but threatening household set on a tense emergency call. Sounds familiar.

Inspire Change is the same: the NFL cleans up real stories to make them more beneficial for their own brand. Jones’ death shouldn’t be minimized, and Boldin’s pain is real, but that’s why the League wants to use him – or more specifically, to co-opt him. The league’s campaign becomes a defense against any claims of cynicism, but in the meantime, the catalyst for all of this pursuit has been eliminated.

Four years after Kaepernick sat during the anthem to protest police brutality and oppression of skin-colored people, he still wasn’t signed on by a team, although many statistically poorer quarterbacks were given opportunities, and the league closed Collusion process with him. The NFL attempted to set up a session for him to look for scouts in the fall, but that resulted in a controversy between the league and Kaepernick’s representatives, who said the NFL made unreasonable demands. The league has largely banned its name and ignored what it sees as an imperfect protest. Instead, she found another player’s story because she is more marketable and doesn’t arouse the anger of the darkest, most insincere segment of professional football fans, including the one with 71 million Twitter followers and the ability to persuade Republicans to boycott , even if they don’t actually perform it. Change the news often enough, and it’s like the NFL cares about it all the time.

Samer Kalaf is the former editor-in-chief of Deadspin. He wrote this for the Washington Post.

