Kajjansi United players celebrate after beating the SC Vipers on Wednesday. (PHOTO / John Batanudde)

Uganda Cup – Phase 64

Kajjansi 1 (8) -1 (7) Vipers SC

Mutessa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Wednesday, 22-01-2020

The Uganda Cup is always special because it is the most unpredictable tournament in the country.

Its peculiarity comes from the fact that it produces shocks because the clubs of lower division sometimes take precedence over the so-called giants.

Perhaps the biggest shock of the recent past was Tuesday, when the Kajjansi United regional team knocked out Ugandan Premier League leaders Vipers SC.

Moses Ssenyonga’s team who missed promotion to the league last year following a loss to Katwe United in the Regional League playoff final defeated the Venoms 8-7 on penalties after a normal 1-1 draw.

After a surprisingly dominant start to Kajjansi, they took the lead in shock at half time thanks to Francis Male.

However, the quality wreaked havoc in the second (half) and with 16 minutes to play, the Vipers’ deadly forward Fahad Bayo jumped and scored an equalizing goal.

Neither team would win in the remaining minutes of normal time and would just kick to decide who would advance to the knockout stages.

After both sides have converted their five compulsory seats, death is sudden and this is where the Potters will find their way to the next round.

In the lead 8-7, Kajjansi goalkeeper Mike Kagiri saved Umar Kyebatala’s efforts to clear the region and clear the Vipers.

The result means that the Vipers will have to wait another year to try to win a second Uganda Cup title in their history.

Their first and only match happened in 2016 when they beat the Big League-Onduparaka FC 3-1 side in the disputed final at Nakivubo stadium.

In the other matches played on Wednesday, the other two Ugandan Premier League teams in action were also eliminated.

Onduparaka lost 1-0 to Bugamba while Busia Young eliminated Busoga United after a 2-1 result.

Uganda Cup action will resume Thursday with six games remaining.

SC Villa, Maroons FC and Bright Stars are some of the big names who will be in action.

Results and future matches of the 64th Uganda Cup

Monday January 20

-Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City – Kakira Ground, Jinja

Tuesday, 21 of January

-Katwe United 1-2 Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

-StarLight 2-3 Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

-Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

Wednesday, 22nd of January

-Kajjansi United 1 (8) -1 (7) Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

-Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School, Busia

-Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Thursday January 23

-Koboko Rising Stars vs Bright Stars Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

– Villa Super Eagles Vs SC – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Young Elephants Against Chestnuts – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

-Six O’clock vs Kitara – Kizinda Playground

-Kampala University Vs Kataka – University of Kampala, Luweero

-Gagaba against Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday January 24

-Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

-Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

-Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

-Soroti against Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

-Chimpanzee against Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

-Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

-FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

-Free Stars Vs Saviors – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday January 25

-Admin Vs Police – Paya primary school grounds, Tororo

-Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

-Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Elementary School, Kumi

-Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday January 26

-St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

-Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

-Dove Vs Nouvelle Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

-Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

-U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Luweero United against Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

-Spartans against Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)

