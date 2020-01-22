advertisement

WOODLAND HILLS – A main water break that took place over the weekend at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center should not be resolved before at least Saturday.

The break took place on Sunday evening and led to the medical center at 5601 De Soto Ave. near the 101 freeway, forcing staff to cancel operations and medical appointments.

According to Terry Kanakri, spokesman for the medical center, a temporary water pipe was installed, but the facility was unable to return to normal operation as expected.

“As the timing for water restoration on the campus of the medical center is estimated to be Saturday, January 25th, we have found that the safest decision for our members, patients, doctors and staff is the services and facilities temporarily close at this location. Said Kanakri. “We are working closely with state and local authorities to achieve this temporary closure.”

The steps to close the medical center campus began on Tuesday and should be completed on Wednesday.

Emergency care was discontinued at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, and the emergency room was closed at 11 p.m., Kanakri said.

“All Woodland Hills patients and members will be directed to the nearest hospitals for emergency care,” he said.

Few patients have been hospitalized since the situation began, Kanakri said.

“With the normal scheduled layoffs and transfers to neighboring hospitals by the end of the day (Wednesday), there will be no more patients in the hospital,” Kanakri said.

The 24-hour pharmacy on campus can only be picked up on prescription. The Northside pharmacy is closed, he said.

“As soon as Kaiser Permanente has completed all the necessary tests for the temporary water supply and it has been classified as safe, we will reopen the services on our Woodland Hills Medical Center campus and resume supply,” said Kanakri. “We expect this to happen on Saturday, January 25th.”

Patients who have questions can call Kaiser at 833-KP4-CARE or 833-576-2273. More information is also available at kp.org/woodlandhills.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that the temporary campus closure may cause to our members, patients, doctors, staff and the community,” said Kanakri.

