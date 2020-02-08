advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto continues to make progress on his basketball trip to the United States after being selected to participate in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp.

The camp will take place on February 14 and 16 as part of the NBA All-Star celebrations for League 2020 at Quest Multisport.

The NBA and Fiba announced on Saturday the names of the 64 boys from 34 countries participating in the BWB camp.

A lot of NBA talents are expected to bring their knowledge to the camp, with 2019 NBA Champion and 2020 All-Star Pascal Siakam from Toronto Raptors leading the players who will help participants.

Washington magician Davis Bertans, Boston Celtic Tacko Fall and Chicago Bull Lauri Markkanen will coach the best high school campers from Africa, America, Asia and Europe.

Former WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michel Van Gorp and Ebony Hoffman as well as selected 2020 NBA All-Stars will also help in the camp.

Chicago assistant coach Karen Stack Umlauf, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Vin Baker, Josh Longstaff and Ben Sullivan, and Chicago Sky player development manager John Azzinaro will also serve as BWB Global coaches.

Siakam, Markkanen, Deandre Ayton, RJ Barrett, Rui Hachimura, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray took part in the BWB Global Camp before becoming respected NBA players.

Gersson Rosas, President of Raptors, Masai Ujiri, President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches, Patrick Hunt, President of Minnesota Timberwolves, will be the camp’s directors, and Matt Comer, Windy City Bulls head coach, will serve as the camp’s sports coach.

Campers will also take part in the State Farm All-Star Saturday night and the 69th NBA All-Star game at the United Center. Nike is the official outfitter of the NBA and has been the BWB’s global partner since 2002.

Officials from the NBA Referee Development Program will lead the games throughout the camp.

