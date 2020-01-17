advertisement

The quick bowler from South Africa, Kagiso Rabada, was excluded from the decisive cricket final test against England.

Rabada received a one-test ban after violating the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct after English captain Joe Root was released in Port Elizabeth on the first day of the ongoing third test. Rabada ran through and celebrated – fist pumps and shouting – near Root after throwing him.

He was found guilty of using “language, actions or gestures” that could cause the batter’s aggressive response. The 24-year-old Rabada received one fault point for the offense, but it is his fourth fault point in the past two years, resulting in a one-time ban.

Rabada was charged with the offense by referee Andy Pycroft in Port Elizabeth. He pleaded guilty and accepted the punishment.

This is a big boost to England’s hopes of winning the fourth test series and a major blow to South Africans. Rabada is the No. 4 bowler in the world and the spearhead of South Africa. The fourth test will start in Johannesburg next Friday. The series between South Africa and England is 1: 1.

