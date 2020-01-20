advertisement

KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga called for registering people living with albinism directly from their villages as a way to help the government plan effectively for this group.

The president went on Monday 20 January to guests of the Parliament who had participated in the 4.5 km walk which aimed to raise awareness of albinism in the country as well as to raise funds for the construction of the rehabilitation center of albinism.

The President said that people living with albinism have been sidelined for so long while capturing various groups in the national census, but this has always been a key direction in planning government activities for its people.

“The head of the group said that those who wanted to be registered were the ones registered, this is a very serious problem. I read on our census data, there is nothing on albinism, I think now we should adjust these categories and register albinos so that we know how many we have in the country so that we can plan them. LCs should register them, they live somewhere, they don’t live on the trees, “said the President.

The President also wondered why, despite an earlier recommendation to remove taxes on sunscreens and other equipment that help people with albinism reduce their health, the government has not exempted these items from the taxation. Kadaga said the persistence of these taxes has worsened albinos with a number of challenges, including low vision, sun damage leading to skin cancer, as well as widespread discrimination often resulting from ignorance of the cause of the disease.

President Kadaga wants cabinet to passionately discuss the concerns of people with albinism so that they too can enjoy the privileges enjoyed by other groups of people.

It is estimated that around 50,000 people live with albinism in Uganda. The proposed rehabilitation center will cost Shs50bn and today’s fundraising campaign has resulted in a collection of Shs54M.

Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige revealed some of the commitments, including; Uganda Muslim Council Shs5M, Office of the Leader of the Opposition Shs5M, Busoga Parliamentary Group Shs3M, Department of Research in Parliament Shs2.5m, Office of the Clerk Shs30m

President of albinism in Uganda, Olive Namutebi, fears that 50% of children with albinism go to school because of poverty and continue to face difficulties in not obtaining cream given their delicate skin, stigma and discrimination, among others.

The walk on albinism and the kick-off to fundraising kick off a full-week activity for Parliament Week, the main objective of which is to raise awareness of the activities carried out by Parliament.

This year’s activities will take place under the theme; “Build a strong democracy in Uganda.

