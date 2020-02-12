President Kadaga recently launched a race to restore the tree canopy in the parking lot of the south wing of the Parliament (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The President of the Ugandan Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, will launch the Earth Hour 2020 environmental campaign of the World Wide Fund for Nature tomorrow Thursday, which aims to intensify a colossal campaign against plastic pollution.

Happy Ali, the WWF communications officer in Uganda, has confirmed that President Kadaga will be the main march and will be accompanied by hundreds of environmentalists to walk the streets of Kampala to Lugogo.

He said the focus will be on the latest research, the design of sustainable products, new manufacturing solutions, recycling and reuse of products and raw materials, as well as the latest generation bio-based materials and solutions and new generation, to create 100% biodegradable. , reusable and compostable.

The Fund’s campaign aims to combat the harmful effects of high plastic pollution in the country.

WWF mobilizes a million people from 9 am on Thursday 13 February under the theme “No to plastic and pollution from Kaveera, let Uganda breathe”.

Environmentalists will walk from Kampala City Square to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) grounds – Lugogo – a distance of five kilometers – reinforcing the message based on the 3R approach of reduction, reuse and recycling

David Duli, WWF National Director for Uganda, said the campaign will tackle the effects of the massive use and disposal of plastics, noting that they are now pushing policymakers to seriously consider the issue.

Duli also called for a change in practice as his organization runs a massive campaign called plastic-free conferences and workshops, a development he says will not only reduce plastic consumption, but will also influence the way manufacturers package their products.

The million-dollar march, which aims to strengthen the campaign against plastic pollution, will bring together sustainability and environmental experts from some of the world’s largest companies and government – calling for practical and innovative solutions to deal with the growing crisis of plastic pollution.

It should be noted that plastic waste endangers human life, animals and the environment if it is not properly controlled and disposed of properly. Plastic pollution is less visible, and therefore our policymakers or policy makers do not consider it a priority, but it is a silent killer.

The impacts of plastic waste are both direct and indirect and they include climate change as a major impact on the environment, the biomass and fossil fuels that cause air pollution have also caused the warming of the Earth’s atmosphere resulting from the release of greenhouse gases, health impacts, and damage to the wetland ecosystem.

