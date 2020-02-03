advertisement

President Kadaga presides over the graduation ceremony of 11 children of the late Patrick Mulumba and Mrs. Loy Mulumba in Buwenge, Jinja district (PHOTO / with permission)

BUSOGA – The President of the Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga is committed to continuing to fight for the education of the little girls of Busoga.

Kadaga said it is important that education at Busoga is boosted to allow girls and other students to excel and compete with other parts of the country.

“I will not stop fighting for the Busoga girls to go to school. I want to see them safe at school. I decided to build girls’ dorms and even fill them with beds, ”she said.

Kadaga made this commitment by attending a graduation party for 11 children of the late Patrick Mulumba and Mrs. Loy Mulumba in Buwenge, Jinja district. The 11 were rewarded with doctorates, master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees and diplomas at recent graduation ceremonies held at various universities.

The President revealed that she had seen the construction and storage of dormitories with beds at Matumu Senior Secondary School, Namasagali College, Luzinga Senior Secondary School, Bulopa Senior Secondary and Bulopa Hillside School.

“We stocked these schools with more than 2,000 beds; we hope to build a full-fledged laboratory at Kabukye Senior Secondary School with the help of his Japanese friends, ”added Kadaga.

The Honorable Nkaayi Mbagadi, a former Kagoma County MP, praised the Speaker for his timely intervention, saying that such interventions will help the Busoga region, which over the years has performed poorly, with most districts obtaining less than the first 50 years.

Hon. Frank Nabwiso, also a former Kagoma County MP, called on the President to continue to fight for the reorganization and government takeover of Busoga University.

Kadaga called on all Busoga leaders to come together and ask the government to revive the universities of Busoga and Namasagali.

In 2017, the National Council for Higher Education closed Busoga University on the grounds of non-compliance with the minimum requirements for the offer of diploma courses

