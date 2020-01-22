advertisement

Olivier Nduhungirehe, Rwandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs responsible for the East African Community and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Uganda, Sam Kutesa respectively at a recent meeting (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Speaker of the Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has ordered Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa to issue a statement explaining the latest developments in relations between Uganda and Rwanda after the publication of reports that Ugandans have continued to be killed by Rwandan authorities just after the release of Rwandan Ugandans prisoners.

President’s directive follows question raised by Roland Mugume (Rukungiri municipality) who asked why the government had not explained why the Rwandan border to Uganda remained closed despite Uganda’s efforts to expand a branch olive tree in Rwanda, claiming that this decision paralyzed the financial lives of traders in Uganda.

Mugume said: “Last week I visited two residents of Bunangana and Mirama Hills, so far the residents are still closed, no activity is taking place. What is the fate of our trade relations between Rwanda and Uganda? “

Mugume’s information search was supported by Semujju Nganda (Kira municipality) who asked the President that when the government tables a statement on trade relations with Rwanda, it also includes the murder of Ugandans.

Opposition leader Whip said, “There are reports that Ugandans are being killed in Rwanda, the government should advise Ugandans whether or not to travel to Rwanda because reports in the Ugandan media show that Ugandans are killed in Rwanda. “

His remarks come at a time when reports have shown that another Ugandan, Teo Jean Ndagizemana from the Kisoro district, was shot dead with his two Rwandan cousins ​​by Rwandan security on Saturday evening.

Ndagizemana’s death came after the Ugandan government issued a protest note to the government of Rwanda after the deadly shootings at the border of Job Ebyarishaga and Bosco Tuhirwe were shot down by Rwandan security agents in the village of Tabagwe in the Nyagatare district of Rwanda, the Rwandan government accusing the duo of contraband tobacco in their nation with Rwanda describing the deaths as damage and that their death should be a hard lesson for the Ugandans to know that each country has its own rules, treat crime in its own way and use the methods of neighboring countries in East Africa.

The chief government whip, Ruth Nankabirwa, asked Parliament to give the government more time to resolve the current problems with the neighbor in order to save more lives.

She said: “The question of our relations with our neighbors is very important because peace is elusive, there have been many meetings that have taken place, there are still many, any slight reckless statement may lead us to the square one, give the government a chance to conclude the process to ensure that we get back to the good relationships we had. “

However, Nankabirwa’s statement was rejected by some MPs like Ssemujju and President Kadaga who said that in other countries, even a small matter would see their governments issue travel advices to their citizens, but wondered why the same the decision had not been made by Uganda even in the midst of the deaths of its citizens.

Micheal Werikhe, Minister of State for Trade, pleaded with Parliament to give the government more time to prepare a statement because the issues raised intersect in different departments, a plea from the President went to the Minister of Business and ordered him to issue a statement on relations between the two countries.

