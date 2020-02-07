advertisement

President Kadaga signs a race to restore the tree cover in the parking lot of the south wing of the Parliament (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga expressed disappointment with Ministry of Finance for failing to provide funds for the Tree Fund, which is provided for in the National Forest and Tree Plantation Act , 2003.

Kadaga said this as she marked the start of a 330 km race to restore forest cover in the country.

The “Running Out of Trees” (ROOT) campaign will take place on a relay basis with runners starting at the Parliament of Uganda on Friday 07 February 2020 and ending in Gulu.

“I am frustrated with the Ministry of Finance for failing the Tree Fund under the National Forest Act; it’s been 16 years now, and every time we put it in place, they cut ministry funding. If the tree fund is approved, then we can plant more trees, ”she said.

The Tree Fund was established by the 2003 National Forestry and Tree Planting Act to promote the planting and growth of trees at the national and local levels; to support tree planting and growing non-commercial efforts that benefit the public.

“We can do better and plant as many trees as possible; take advantage of every opportunity we have figures to plant trees, ”she added.

The campaign launched by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) in partnership with the Ministry of Water and Environment responds to the need to restore the country’s tree cover. Uganda is losing its tree cover to timber, firewood, land for agriculture and road construction which has caused an average loss of 96,000 hectares of forest cover each year.

UBL chairman Japheth Katto said the ROOT campaign aims to raise awareness of the negative impact of deforestation on the environment.

“Kampala – Gulu was selected for ROOT 2020 because the statistics along this area have been most affected by deforestation in the country,” said Katto.

Katto added that over the next four years, another side of the country will be chosen for the race and the relay will be a calendar event reminding the public of the need to plant trees.

Minister of Water and Environment Ronald Kibuule said the end result was to plant more than 40 million trees.

“We are planning to plant 40 million trees and this cannot be done by ourselves. We only have to do something concrete so we will have an impact, ”he said.

The runners will relay 10 km before handing over to colleagues waiting at different points on the route.

