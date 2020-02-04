advertisement

LIRA – Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga donated UGX 20 million to the St. Katherine Old Girls Association (SCOGA) for the construction of a girls’ dormitory in the Lira district school.

The President, who is the godfather of the association, made a cash donation on Tuesday February 04, 2020 during a meeting with the leaders of the association, chaired by the member for Lira, the Hon. Joy Atim Ongom.

Ongom observed that the construction of the dormitory was a way to give back to residents of the school and the region in order to improve the education standards of girls from the district and surrounding areas who send students to school. .

“This contribution will go a long way toward the construction of a four-story building to house the girls’ dormitory at St. Katherine Secondary School for Girls. That way we can continue to support the community there, ”said Ongom.

She said the contribution follows a promise by the President made at a SCOGA fundraising dinner to improve the school infrastructure.

Atim Ongom revealed that another fundraiser will be held at the school to mobilize more resources for the project.

Kadaga who is an old school girl located in the parish of Boroboro also donated 10 million UGX when she launched the old student association in 2017.

