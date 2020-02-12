advertisement

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga interacts with World Bank officials after visiting proposed site for construction of Kamuli market (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMULI – President of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga congratulated the World Bank for extending Uganda’s Municipal Infrastructure Development Support Project (USMID) to eight other municipalities from the previous 14.

“This is good and timely news because we have created many municipalities and there are more needs,” said Kadaga.

The President promised Parliament’s support not only for the implementation of the project, but also in cases where additional funding from the government side may be required to cover more municipalities.

Kadaga made the remarks during a field visit to the proposed USMID project in the municipality of Kamuli on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. The World Bank, through its grant USMID, plans to build two roads and a modern market in the municipality from Kamuli.

Kadaga said that once the roads and construction of the market are completed, farmers in the Busoga area will have access to markets for their products.

“It is a strategic project; for example, the location of the proposed municipal market is accessible from the Buganda, Budiope and Teso regions, ”she said.

World Bank senior urban specialist Martin Onyach-Olaa said the additional grant to municipalities was inspired by the success of the first phase of the USMID project in the 14 municipalities.

Onyach, however, called on the government to urgently develop a sustainability plan for this work, saying that current World Bank funding for municipalities will end in 2023.

“The government must hire the World Bank to continue the project. If we want to maintain the status of middle-income country, we must focus on urban development, because this is where innovation and development take place, ”said Onyach.

