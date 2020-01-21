advertisement

President reports on participants who have toured Kampala for the cause (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – The government should make a deliberate effort to compile data on people with albinism (PWA) when carrying out the national census, said President Rebecca Kadaga.

She said this will help plan for the special needs of PWA such as health care and education.

“Even local council leaders should take responsibility for knowing the number of people with albinism in their areas so that we can plan schools,” said Kadaga.

The president called after a fundraising march to raise funds for the construction of a rehabilitation center for PWA.

The event of Monday 20 January 2020 is part of the activities of the week of the Parliament.

The event attended by deputies, representatives of various ministries, departments and agencies, private organizations, non-governmental organizations as well as religious leaders saw UGX 544 million raised.

The President was also concerned about the continued taxation of sunscreens and other protective equipment for the PWA, even after Parliament removed the taxes.

The Chief Government Whip, the Honorable Ruth Nankabirwa, has committed to be a goodwill ambassador to Cabinet for policy matters relating to PWA.

“The President’s proposals for improving the lives of people with albinism require policies and I will ensure that these policies are adopted when presented to Cabinet,” said Nankabirwa.

She applauded the President for initiating the fundraising march, saying that fighting the plight of PLWHA requires concerted efforts.

According to the Clerk of Parliament, Jane L. Kibirige, the funds raised in the previous three years will be used to buy land where the center will be built.

“The money to be deposited on the ground is available and Parliament is in the process of identifying the land without charges,” said Kibirige.

Olive Namutebi, Executive Director of the African Albino Foundation, praised Parliament’s efforts to remedy the plight of PWA, saying their condition is now recognized by the 2019 Persons with Albinism Bill.

However, she said they still face the challenge of the inaccurate number of people with disabilities in the country, saying it affects services for people with disabilities.

“A recent study by Albinism Umbrella with Oxfam support in nine districts in eastern Uganda shows that there are 263 people with albinism in these districts. Those who did not want to be counted have been excluded and, therefore, the total of 263 is not accurate, “said Namutebi.

She also said that research found that 68% of PWAs did not know the cause of albinism.

“What does that mean; they are inclined to believe anything, you know that albinism has different myths surrounding it and because you do not know that it is a genetic disease inherited from both parents, that’s why we are discriminated against, “said Namutebi.

Albinism is a genetic disease where some people are born without the usual pigment or color in their body.

Their bodies are unable to produce a normal amount of melanin, which is responsible for the color of the eyes, skin and hair.

The Fundraising March marked the start of Parliament Week, which aims to bridge the gap between Parliament and the public.

During the week that runs from January 20 to 25, 2020, Parliament engages with the public through various activities, including an interfaith prayer service, the Public Parliament where members of the public become members of Parliament for one day, the dialogue with stakeholders as well as visits to Parliament.

Members of the public will also be able to meet with their MPs.

