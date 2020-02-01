advertisement

President Kadaga (right) exchanges gifts with Indian and British investors visiting Parliament on Friday, January 31, 2020 (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga met with a group of Indian investors based in the United Kingdom and interested them in creating industrial parks in the country.

She said the government plans to create 13 industrial parks, but so far only three are under construction in Mbale, Namanve and Kapeka.

advertisement

“There are eight others in different parts of the country. You can identify them and venture there. The country now has accessible and widely used roads and there is electricity everywhere, ”she said.

Kadaga, who met with investors in Parliament on Friday January 31, 2020, also asked them to consider investing in the tourism sector, saying it offers untapped opportunities, with various attraction sites.

“The hotels are now a big business and are spread across the country. I want to interest you in setting up a facility in Semiliki National Park to build a special spa because there are hot springs there, ”she said.

Kadaga stressed that growth in the private sector translates into more jobs for young people.

Sukhpal Ahluwalia, the founder and chairman of Dominvs Group, a UK-based company that led a delegation of six investors based in India and the UK, has expressed interest in investing in Uganda, saying the country offers vast investment opportunities.

“I was born in Kampala and raised in Jinja. We left Uganda in 1972 in the UK and started a business there, but I have a natural attraction to return to our homeland and we are coming to seek your blessing, “said Ahluwalia.

He said their target was the transport sector, with plans to assemble vehicles aimed at providing affordable transport in rural areas.

“The plan is to start by assembling three-wheeled cars in Uganda that are very efficient in transportation. They would be made in India and eventually when we are well established they can be made and distributed in Uganda, ”he said.

Ahluwalia added that they are also seeking a license for the production of ham as well as the production of fruits and vegetables.

comments

advertisement