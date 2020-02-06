advertisement

Security Minister General Elly Tumwine during a parliamentary session (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Speaker of the Parliament Rebecca Kadaga approved a motion that would speed up the censorship process of the Minister of Security, General Elly Tumwine, for contempt of parliament after a report implicated him in blocking members of the committee Parliament’s human rights policy against access to alleged safe homes during the Committee’s investigation into allegations of torture by security agents.

The motion to censure Tumwine followed a report tabled by Nantume Egunyu (MP Buvuma Woman), who also serves as chair of the Human Rights Committee, accusing General Tumwine of using his office to frustrate the work of the committee, but the same mission had been approved by August. House.

Nantume told Parliament that General Tumwine recognized the existence of safe houses, noting that the safe houses are located in different places where operations deem them fit to fulfill their purpose and functions, as provided for in the Organizations Law , “The Minister also admitted that there is no specific law under which shelters operate, nor is there a law prohibiting them and there are many shelters in Uganda operating needs, “said Nantume.

She also said that the Human Rights Committee was unable to verify the allegations of the alleged victims and the relatives of the disappeared because parliamentarians were denied access to the alleged shelters during site visits.

The Chairman of the Committee further detailed Tumwine’s hand by obstructing the work of the Committee by declaring that the Committee could not exercise its powers of summoning the Director General as provided for in the Constitution because Gen Tumwine categorically declared that he would not allow the Director General to appear. however, some witnesses referred to Colonel Kaka and, as such, the Director-General of ISO, Colonel Kaka did not attend the meeting at the invitation of the Committee.

The committee’s report made a number of recommendations, including an appeal to the government to create a victim compensation fund to accelerate compensation for court awards to victims of torture and torture. other human rights violations. be tortured by the rich and compensate them.

The committee’s report also asked the police to respect the 48-hour rule which requires suspects to be brought to court after their arrest and also called on all security agencies to coordinate their activities and respect the roles of each. and others.

The Committee also called on the Ugandan police force and the Uganda Human Rights Commission to investigate all allegations of torture and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The committee observed that the practice of using armed men in plain clothes to arrest people without following the established procedure creates a gap for bad elements to profit and cause chaos in society.

A number of MPs, while debating the Committee’s findings, called for censorship of General Tumwine for his misconduct, as did Mbwatekamwa Gaffa (Kasambya County) who said that the Minister of Security should be censored for his contempt of Parliament and oversee such a violation of human rights. . He also disagreed with the compensation of victims of torture because it embellished torture.

