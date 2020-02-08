advertisement

Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira the Bishop of the Diocese of Kabale at the 3rd Graduation Ceremony at Karoli Lwanga Nyakibale School of Nursing and Midwifery in Rukungiri District (PHOTO / courtesy)

KAMPALA – The Bishop of the Diocese of Kabale, Reverend Reverend Rubaramira, urged graduates to meet their educational expectations by providing quality health care.

“Patients are delicate people, so it is the quality of care you provide that will show your ability and this will create confidence in the people you serve,” said Bishop Rubaramira during a mass at the 3rd ceremony. of graduation at the school of nursing of Karoli Lwanga. and midwives Nyakibale in Rukungiri district on February 7, 2020.

Bishop Rubaramira thanked the government of Uganda for the recognition and appreciation of the efforts of private practitioners in the health sector saying that the acceptance of First Lady Ms. Museveni to preside over the graduation ceremony at Karoli Lwanga Nyakibale’s school of nurses and midwives was a great sign of confidence that the government attached to it.

Speaking of the same function, the director of Karoli Lwanga’s school of nurses and midwives, Sr Florence Birungi, said that the school which started in 1971 has produced kind women and men totaling 12,160 who are currently serving diligently in almost all regions of the country. On February 7, 2020, 346 students graduated in nursing and midwifery.

She revealed that in partnership with development agencies like DANIDA, Baylor in Uganda and the World Bank and thanks to the concerted support of the government of Uganda, the Karoli Lwanga Nyakibale School of Nursing and Obstetrics has been able to places an infrastructure that has allowed the proper functioning of the Institution.

Sr Birungi, however, denounced the inability of the school to maintain a highly qualified teaching staff who prefers to work elsewhere because the Karoli Lwanga school of nursing and obstetric care is a private and non-profit institution which cannot not hold them back.

Karoli Lwanga Nyakibale School of Nursing and Midwifery’s 3rd graduation procession (PHOTO / courtesy)

However, she said that the board of governors of Karoli Lwanga’s School of Nursing and Midwifery plans in the future to transform the institution into a university so that it can offer the necessary diploma courses in nursing, in clinical medicine, medical laboratory and health sciences. Management.

She greeted the founders of the school of nurses and midwives of Karoli Lwanga, the Franciscan sisters of Breda led by Sr Leata and Sr Raynalda (both RIP) who ensured the start of the school and the direction of the Diocese of Kabale now headed by the Bishop calls Rubaramira without whom nothing would have been achieved.

President and CEO of Karoli Lwanga Nyakibale Hospital, Dr. Nicholas Thaddeus Kamara asked new graduates to focus on compassion, patient engagement, diligently as the founders of nothing modern that Sr Florance Nightingale did, which emphasized the need for perfectionism. The school of nurses and midwives in Karoli Lwanga comes under the Karoli Lwanga hospital in Nyakibale.

He told graduates that they have the potential to do a lot because the world aspires to quality care, love, tenderness, a listening ear and advice.

“If you serve humanity with patience and humility, the Almighty God will pay you,” said the Doctor.

The Ass. Commissioner Mukwatampora Muzamiru, who represented the Minister of Education and Sports, the Honorable Janet Kataha Museveni, reading her speech during the 3rd graduation ceremony of the Karoli Lwanga School of Nursing and Obstetrics in Nyukibale in Rukungiri district (PHOTO / PML Daily)

Dr. Kamara noted that in the health services sector, nurses and midwives are the backbone of health systems and those who have experienced their gentle care are unaware that they can provide more than that because they are the “heart” of health care.

“Nursing is a vocation, not a profession, for making money, and it is known that nurses and midwives around the world are caregivers without whom on-call doctors can do little.” Said Dr. Kamara.

Sr Sabina Tumusiime, who represented the Board of Governors, asked the administrative staff of the Karoli Lwanga School of Nursing and Midwifery to maintain the standards of training of high quality nurses and midwives so that their reputation remains high in the area where they will eventually settle.

The ceremony brought together a cross-section of people, clergy, sisters, elderly students, government officials, former students and parents of graduates.

Several speakers at the ceremony told graduates that the struggle to preserve themselves is the most important in their lives, which is why graduates must strive to lead responsible lives in order to serve humanity.

