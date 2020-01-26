advertisement

Indian batsman K. L. Rahul said on Sunday that he had to change his stance in the second T20 International because the playing field in Eden Park was a bit slow here.

Rahul, who hit 56 of 27 balls in the first T20I to take India’s sixth wicket win, scored an undefeated 50 ball 57 in the second game to anchor the guest’s victory over New Zealand with seven wickets.

The 27-year-old said he needed to make some changes to his game because the pitch was different from what India played in the opening game.

“Obviously different circumstances, the goal was different, the field was a little different than a few days ago. So I knew I couldn’t play like I did a few days ago, ”said Rahul, who was named man of the game.

“I had a different responsibility today. We lost our older players Rohit and Virat early, so I had to stay there and make sure I quit the game. “

Rahul, who was sizzling in white ball format, said he had improved his shot selection and reading of the game.

“I think understanding of my game and how I read the situation and the game has improved for me. It has helped me to be more consistent and I have always brought the team forward and thought about what the team is doing needed at that moment, ”he said.

“I often found the right shots and the right answers. That was the mantra for my success in the last twenties.”

India will face New Zealand in Hamilton’s third T20I on January 29.

