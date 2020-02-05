advertisement

The number of players from a friendly nation who first scored over 50 in a Twenty20 International game while keeping wickets. The 56th of K.L. Rahul in India’s first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland is the highest a batsman from a major cricket site who has kept wickets for the first time.

Highest T20I score when a player keeps wickets for the first time

RunningwicketkeepercountryopponentvenuedateResult56K. L. RahulIndiaNew ZealandAuckland, January 24, 2020Won55Shai HopeWest IndiesBangladeshSylhetDecember 17, 2018Won53Sam BillingsEnglandPakistanDubaiNovember 26, 2015Won45 * Tatenda TaibuSimbabweSri LankaKing CityOctober 10, 2008Llahmar

Note: Rahul made another fifty (57 *) in the second T20I match in Auckland on January 26, 2020, which India won. He is the first player to register two 50s as keeper batsman in T20I cricket in his first two innings. The highest score of all T20Is (including those played by Associate and Associate Members of the International Cricket Council) is 104 * by Leslie Dunbar of Serbia versus Bulgaria on October 14, 2019 in Corfu.

The frequency with which an Indian batsman managed to record three consecutive results of over 50 on T20Is. K. L. Rahul in the second T20I against New Zealand in Auckland became the third after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to do so. Rahul has been in excellent shape since December 11, 2019, as his results in chronological order show: 91, 45, 54, 56, 57 *. He therefore missed the chance to become the first batsman in T20I cricket who scored more than 50 points five times in a row by missing 50 times five runs at Indore against Sri Lanka. So far, only two others have scored four hits over 50 in consecutive innings: New Zealander Brendon McCullum (December 2008 – February 2009) and West Indian Chris Gayle (June – September 2012).

Indian batsmen with three consecutive 50s in the T20I cricket

BatsmanPeriodScoresVirat KohliAugust 7-September 29, 201268, 70, 50Virat KohliApril 4-September 7, 201472 *, 77, 66Virat KohliJanuary 26-31, 201690 *, 59 *, 50Rohit SharmaMarch 14-June 27, 201889, 56, 97K. L. Rahul, 10-27 January 202054, 56, 57 *

Note: Kohli and Martin Guptill are the only batsmen to score over 50 points in T20I cricket three times in a row.

The number of batsmen who scored more than 90 goals against India while leading a team in T20Is. Kane Williamson’s 95 in Hamilton on January 29, 2020 is now by far the highest a New Zealand captain has achieved in T20I cricket. The previous high was 74th by Brendon McCullum against England, also in Hamilton, on February 12, 2013. Meanwhile, Williamsons 95 is the third highest of an opposing captain against India in T20Is, but the highest of a captain against India in a chase.

Highest score of T20I captains against India

ResultcaptaincountryvenuedateinningsResult124 * Shane WatsonAustraliaSydneyJanuary 31, 2016FirstLost98Chris GayleWest IndiesBridgetownMay 9, 2010FirstWon95Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandHamiltonJanuary 29, 2020SecondLost (super over) 79 * Quinton de KockSecond AfricaBengaluruNecember 22, 2017

The number of captains who scored over 90 points in pursuing a goal in T20Is. Kane Williamson’s 95 in Hamilton is now the third highest in T20I cricket. Nepal’s Paras Khadka v Singapore has the unique distinction of being the only captain to score a T20I hundred while chasing a target.

Over 90 points from T20I captains

ResultcaptaincountryopponentvenuedateResult106 * Paras KhadkaNepalSingaporeSingaporeSeptember 28, 2019Won96 * Pieter SeelaarThe NetherlandsScotlandDublinSeptember 16, 2019Lost95Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandIndiaHamiltonJanuary 29, 2020Lost (Super-over) 94Virate KohliIndiaWest IndiesHyderabadonDdirember 23th 2019FebruaryFebruary 2019

The number of Indian batsmen who scored over 50 while betting 6th or below on T20I cricket. In the Wellington T20I, Manish Pandey with his unbeaten 50 became the second Indian after M. S. Dhoni.

Highest T20I score from Indian batsmen when hitting 6th or below

ResultbatsmanopponentvenuedateinningsResult52 * M. S. Dhoni South Africa Centurion 21. February 2018FirstLost50 * Manish PandeyNew ZealandWellington31. January 2020FirstWon49M. S. Dhoni New Zealand Rajkot 4. November 2017SecondLost48 * M. S. DhoniAustraliaSydneyFebruary 1, 2012SecondLost 45M. S. DhoniSouth AfricaDurbanSeptember 20, 2007FirstWon45Suresh RainaSouth AfricaColombo RPSOctober 2, 2012FirstWon

Note: All of the above strokes occurred when hitting 6th place.

query corner

How often has India pursued a goal in friendly matches? What were the results on these occasions? And what were the highest and lowest goals that the opposition set against India? – Kirti Bhasin, Ahmedabad.

India has pursued goals 173 times in Test Cricket. You have won 50 times, lost 66 times, drawn once and drawn 56 times. Their highest goal was the 607 goal set by Pakistan in Karachi in 2006. India lost this test with 341 runs, and the lowest goal was Bangladesh’s two runs at Mirpur in 2010, which India duly won from 10 gates.

How many triple centuries have the Ranji Trophy scored against Uttar Pradesh? Is Sarfaraz Khan the first Mumbai batsman to play Uttar Pradesh? – Khalid Amir, Meerut.

Sarfaraz Khan was the third opposing batsman to score over 300 in the Ranji Trophy against Uttar Pradesh. But he is the first batsman in Mumbai to score not only 300 but also 200 against Uttar Pradesh. The previous high in 1978-79 was 186 from Ashok Mankad in Mumbai.

Highest score against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy

Resultbatsmanteamvenueseason337K. L. RahulKarnatakaBengaluru2014-15327Kedar JadhavMaharashtraPune2012-13301 * Sarfaraz KhanMumbaiMumbai2019-20288S. SriramTamil NaduKanpur1999-2000251 * Jacob MartinBarodaGhaziabad2005-06

Could you please share the top 5 Bengal Batsmen in the Ranji Trophy? – Avik Banerjee, Malda.

Resultbatsmanteamvenueseason323Devang GandhiAssamGuwahati1998-99303 * Manoj TiwaryHyderabadKolkata2019-20287Arun LalRajasthanKolkata1986-87267Manoj TiwaryMadhya PradeshKolkata2011-12260Shrikant Kalyanikata2011

Note: All of the above figures were updated as of January 31, 2020.

