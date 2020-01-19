advertisement

Following promises of change and seven months of feedback and review, report cards for K-9 public school students will maintain a grade of one to four that has been criticized by parents for years.

Administrators with the Calgary Board of Education introduced updates to reporting cards this week, outlining language changes and additional categories that determine student achievement. But the grades of just one, two, three or four will go on, with parents calling the system vague and misleading.

Parents are frustrated that they will still not get the clarity they want with students who are not graded at a percentage rate, especially in the critical junior high school years before high school, where a variety of levels are offered in the core subjects.

“The most important question is whether this is working for parents and students. And the overwhelming reaction I’m getting is that it’s not. And I’ve talked to dozens and dozens of parents, “said Sarah Bieber, spokeswoman for the Kids Come First advocacy group.

“No parent I’ve ever spoken to said they like the one-to-four system.”

Bieber, who has four children attending public schools, says she’s particularly worried about her son in grade 9. He gets a variety of grades in various subject areas, but she’s still not sure where she wants to go. better for high school, whether it’s a regular program, Advanced Placement, which is more academically challenging, or the elite stream of international Baccalaureate programming that is rigorous, academically advanced and even allows students to start university courses.

“He’s getting three and four in different areas. And I’m not always sure what that means,” Bieber said, explaining a three can be as low as a 60, or as high as a 79.

Bieber noted that while she often received good communication directly from teachers, it is the report cards themselves that are the problem, and the limitations of the grading system.

Bieber is also concerned that the CBE has gone ahead with a review of report cards, but has not reached enough parents for feedback.

“No one in the CBE has ever asked me, or anyone else I know, what my thoughts are on report cards,” Bieber said.

“I would like the CBE to simply say – this is what parents are telling us and that is why we are ignoring them.” “

Sarah Bieber is seen playing cribs with her children Kai, Cora and Halle in their SW home. Bieber is the spokesperson for Kids Come First, a group of parents who is frustrated with the vague report cards given by CBE to students in elementary and junior high school. Friday, January 17, 2020. Brendan Miller / Postmedia

But Joanne Pitman, CBE superintendent of school improvement, said there have been some changes in assessment that will provide better clarity to parents.

Although grades remain at levels one through four, definitions for two of the grades have changed. Previously, if a student were to receive one, this would mean a limited or insufficient level of understanding. Now this has been changed to “beginner level”.

“The intent is when you’re applying a student to a student doesn’t mean they’re stopping their teaching. If you say your teaching is limited, where do you go next?” Pitman said.

“It has to be about moving forward rather than staying on.”

Definitions for two, meaning “development”, and for three, which means “well-developed”, remain unchanged.

And while a grade of four meant a level of “subtle and thorough” understanding, it now means that a student has achieved a “level of mastery” of the material.

But Pitman said that evaluation is about more than just linking numbers to achievement numbers. Teachers are encouraged to provide ongoing communication, from e-mail to online information sites for students like Power School.

“We’re not just average achievement numbers. We’re able to describe achievements. Here’s what I know, here’s the evidence, and here are the areas and skills to work on.”

But parents say ambiguous language has simply been replaced by more ambiguous language and there is still no clarity.

Cherelle Payne, who once had five children in the public system but recently moved to Airdrie, said high school students deserve specific percentage marks, not just an adjustment of vague wording.

When my son was at CBE seniority, for years he took three math classes. But I was never really sure where he was. Now he’s in Grade 12 and we’re still feeling the effects of that. “

Mathematical report cards will also include additional categories of achievement of numbers, patterns and relationships, form and space. And grades 5 through 9 will also include a new fourth category called statistics and probability.

Parents can also go online to the CBE website for more detailed explanations of what determines the different grades in the one to four system.

But Payne said many parents do not have the time, or language skills to decipher their child’s report card online. And there is nothing more universal, or internationally understood, she added, than a 100 percent mark.

As of last summer, CBE received feedback from about 100 parents affiliated with the school’s parenting councils and will continue to provide parents during this second reporting period.

However, Pitman stressed that the CBE would adhere to the one to four class system moving forward.

“At this point we are not going to move away from one-to-four grading for K-9 students.”

But Trustee Lisa Davis said she still struggles with that degree of scale, arguing that the CBE should reach a much higher number of parents to get their impressions on report cards, perhaps through an online survey.

“At the end of the day, the report card exists to inform students and parents about their levels of achievement, so their thinking is the most important for change. I am fully supportive of CBE survey parents about how well the 1-4 system is working for them, especially for junior high school students, as those parents have clearly shown me that it does not give them the information they want. “

Davis, newly elected in 2017, campaigned on her Student Count roster, along with trustees Mike Bradshaw and Althea Adams, promising to fix report cards and provide parents with more clarity.

Adams said she is impressed with the administration’s review and says the one to four system provides sufficient clarity.

“New categories are more useful and even as a parent I’m finding things to be clearer.”

Bradshaw declined to comment, did not return Postmedia messages and did not comment or ask any questions during the presentation of the report card at the board meeting.

eferguson@postmedia.com

