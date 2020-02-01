advertisement

The Flyers Forward, like so many professional athletes, lament the death of someone who seemed invincible

VOORHEES – professional athletes live in a different world. They know they are the best of the best, and they may give a touch of invincibility.

This is one of the reasons why aviator James van Riemsdyk was so shocked to learn the tragic death of basketball star Kobe Bryant.

advertisement

“I had never met him before, but I still felt this devastating kind of sadness,” said JVR after training on Thursday in the skate zone. “We are all athletes and it could be anyone in this situation. It just seemed the way he was, so invincible. You can put it into perspective that way.”

When van Riemsdyk found out about the helicopter crash on Sunday, he felt a series of emotions.

“I really respected the way he faced the various professional challenges,” said van Riemsdyk. “How he approached basketball and how he approached the second phase of his life.

“He did more artistic and creative stuff. I definitely appreciated that. , the precision of how he had everything under control with all these things. It was fantastic.”

Van Riemsdyk, a native of Middletown, New Jersey, said he had an uncle who was a college basketball coach on the Jersey Shore.

“He only told me legendary things about Kobe,” said van Riemsdyk. “In that sense, he was an icon. It is sad to see all the victims of this accident.

“It’s a shame that you need events like this to realize that you have to take them every day. And appreciate every day you have.”

If nothing else, it can show how random each person’s fate is.

“Of course we are all human and anything can happen,” said JVR. “But you don’t necessarily expect something like this to happen to someone like him.

“Above all, all the strength that he has shown in the course of his career. It is a sad situation and you feel for his family and the families of all the other victims in which we have been involved. “

Some of the flyers play basketball in the lower hall of the Wells Fargo Center to relax before the game. They follow the sport pretty closely.

“There is something like a fraternity of professional athletes,” said van Riemsdyk. “Many of us have a similar life experience.

“It is the commitment you show and the different things that go with it. It is definitely an appreciation for one another.”

advertisement