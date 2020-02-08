advertisement

Juventus have just won a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Fiorentina vs Atalanta

Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 17h

Ref: Maurizio Mariani

Fiorentina is still furious after its defeat against Juventus and the week was dominated by controversy as it hosts fourth place in Atalanta.

Viola’s president Rocco Commisso was livid after a 3-0 defeat in Turin, especially with the second penalty, a decision confirmed even after the VAR field review. A series of interviews, with pungent responses from the Juventus camp, further fueled the tension and it must have been difficult for the team to focus during those days.

Atalanta was not overwhelmed either, as it caught Roma in fourth place, but missed the opportunity to completely overtake them with a 2-2 home draw against Genoa.

Much more was expected of them after destroying Torino 7-0 the previous week.

Marten de Roon is suspended, but Timothy Castagne returns to the team after a knee injury. It may be time to see Luis Muriel in the starting lineup against his former club, but Duvan Zapata remains the favorite to lead the attack with Papu Gomez and another former Viola star, Josip Ilicic.

Fiorentina continues to miss Franck Ribéry, Christian Kouame and Alfred Duncan, although Gaetano Castrovilli should at least be back on the bench after his whiplash injury. The midfielder missed a lot in Turin. The most important news for coach Beppe Iachini is that Martin Caceres and German Pezzella are available after the suspension. Patrick Cutrone remains the favorite rather than Dusan Vlahovic of his partner Federico Chiesa.

These two teams clashed recently, Fiorentina eliminated Atalanta from Coppa Italia in the round of 16, despite the dismissal of Pezzella. Pol Lirola got the winner late, after goals from Cutrone and Ilicic.

Atalanta has not won at Stadio Franchi since 1-0 in January 1993, followed by nine draws and 15 defeats in all competitions.

Torino vs Sampdoria

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 20h

Ref: Paolo Valeri

Torino made his debut under new coach Moreno Longo after a series of disastrous results, while Sampdoria hovered above the relegation zone.

La Granata headed for Walter Mazzarri after a series of spectacular games, including a 7-0 home loss to Atalanta, a Coppa Italia outing against Milan and a 4-0 loss to Lecce. It was finally decided to separate from the company by mutual consent, bringing in their former player and coach of the youth team Longo, who has had no role since he was dismissed by Frosinone in December 2018 .

Longo is believed to stick largely to the same tactic adopted by Mazzarri, namely a three-way defense with two attackers behind Andrea Belotti. Simone Zaza, Cristian Ansaldi, Daniele Baselli and probably also Simone Verdi are out of action, so adolescent striker Vincenzo Millico finally has the chance to shine with Alex Berenguer. His presence and that of the new boss should appease some of the most angry figures in Toro’s ultras, although they remain determined to bring President Urbano out of Cairo as well.

Sampdoria are already on their second campaign manager after firing Eusebio Di Francesco after six losses in their first seven games. Curiously, the only victory was 1-0 against Turin on September 22. Claudio Ranieri had brought more solidity to the team, but even that seems to disappear quickly. They were crushed 5-1 by Lazio, failed to break Sassuolo at 10 and lost 4-2 to Napoli. The Monday night game was a thriller, as the Blucerchiati came back 2-0 to 2-2, then surrendered 4-2 late.

It is no coincidence that Samp’s performance in this game started to slide once Fabio Quagliarella limped with a sprained ankle, and he remains in doubt to start, so that Federico Bonazzoli can associate Manolo Gabbiadini. Ronaldo Vieira is expected to return, although Fabio Depaoli and Alex Ferrari are injured. Bartosz Bereszynski is back after his ban on a match.

Andrea Belotti may become the only player to score at least 10 goals in each of the last five Serie A seasons.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus

Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, Verona

Saturday, 08-02-2020 @ 22:45

Ref: Davide Massa

Hellas Verona stopped Lazio midweek and has now tried to do the same with Juventus leaders.

This week 17 game was postponed from December because Lazio were called in to play in Supercoppa Italiana, where they beat Juve 3-1. Aquile extended their undefeated streak to 17 rounds, but failed to score for the second time this season, as Verona withstood a 0-0 draw at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday evening.

The Bianconeri can be thankful because a win would have placed Lazio in second place, just two points behind Serie A leaders. Instead, Juve now faces the same test, a tough Hellas outfit that likes to frustrate their opponents, is very aggressive with high pressure and can be fatal in counter-attack with his False 9 approach. Ivan Juric’s team is unbeaten in seven and certainly not to be underestimated.

Sofyan Amrabat has been suspended for the Lazio match, but is back in midfield, which means that Matteo Pessina can progress to a more advanced role with Mattia Zaccagni and Valerio Verre, sending Fabio Borini to the bench.

Another change could see Pawel Dawidowicz replace Koray Gunter in defense, because his size makes him a precious weapon on board games.

Juventus had the whole week to rest after its 3-0 victory over Fiorentina, although it was dominated by the exchange of barbed wire comments with the president of Viola Rocco Commisso. Aaron Ramsey fights with Douglas Costa for a place in the starting lineup, while Maurizio Sarri lets everyone guess between a 4-3-1-2, 4-3-3 formation or using Paulo Dybala in a free role behind the attackers.

Danilo, Merih Demiral, Sami Khedira and Giorgio Chiellini are injured, although the captain returned to training this week for the first time since his anterior cruciate ligament surgery in August.

Verona has beaten Juventus only once since April 2000, a 2-1 Bentegodi result in May 2016, with three draws (all 2-2 at home) and 11 losses.

Sunday, 09-02-2020

-SPAL vs Sassuolo @ 14:30 pm

-Genoa vs Cagliari @ 5pm

-Napoli vs Lecce at 5 p.m.

-Brescia vs Udinese at 5 p.m.

-Parma vs Lazio @

-Inter Milan vs AC Milan at 10:45 p.m.

Friday result

-AS Roma 2-3 Bologna

comments

