Juventus have not lost a Serie A match against Roma since 1995. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Udinese vs Sassuolo

Darcia Arena, Udine

Sunday, 12-01-2020 @ 14:30

Udinese have collected 10 points in their last 15 games and will face direct rival Sassuolo in the lower half of Serie A this weekend.

The tide has turned in Udine, as Rodrigo De Paul inspires a confident Friuli team in great shape under Luca Gotti and seeks to build on consecutive victories in his first home game in 2020.

A late goal from Argentina helped them pick up three other vital points in the wind at Stadio Via del Mare in the last round, but the way back should have been more pleasant knowing that they are now seven points behind the relegation zone. .

Gotti’s tactical changes during the game transformed the game in favor of Zebrette, but he should return to a 3-5-2 formation at Dacia Arena.

Samir is the only one missing from the team and Gotti will likely use an unchanged XI when the Neroverdi arrive in town.

The away team was undefeated in four games in December, until Napoli won over Mapei Stadium stops in the last game of 2019.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men were unlucky when they lost 2-1 in a controversial game in Genoa when they returned to play after the holidays and it turned out to be very costly, Domenico Berardi having was kicked out after the final whistle. His insults to the officials resulted in a two-game suspension.

Sassuolo is six points behind the relegation zone and one point behind his hosts on Sunday and will have the opportunity to climb directly above his closest rivals with a victory in Friuli.

De Zerbi is still deprived of Berardi, Gregoire Defrel and Vlad Chiriches, while the Brazilian defensive duo Marlon and Rogerio are doubtful for equality.

In the absence of Berardi, Manuel Locatelli took another yellow against Genoa and is suspended for the match, which means Jeremie Boga could end up partnering with Sassuolo’s top goalscorer, Francesco Caputo, at the front.

Ivorian Hamed Junior Traoré, 19, could play in support behind the attackers in a 4-3-1-2, when Alfred Duncan could be lowered from his attacking position against Rossoblu and in a midfield trio of land at the Dacia Arena.

The two teams are fighting to get further away from the relegation battle and Udinese could potentially climb to the top half, as they are only two points from Bologna.

A six point in Friuli could give us an exciting match and the good form of the Udinese will make Sassuolo work hard to relaunch his season and end his recent recession.

Sassuolo is undefeated in his last five Serie A visits to Udine, winning three and shooting two.

Fiorentina vs SPAL

Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

Sunday, 12-01-2020 @ 17h

After having seen its victory snatched at its beginnings on Beppe Iachini, the Fiorentina tries to take the top on SPAL.

The Gigliati were on the verge of a well-deserved victory in Iachini’s first game since the replacement of sacked Vincenzo Montella, but a Riccardo Orsolini goal in the Bologna timeout canceled Marco Benassi’s first game .

Iachini praised Federico Chiesa’s work effort and said the Italian international will soon be back to his best shape, but the 22-year-old has only two goals in 15 games this season. Its effectiveness is naturally shaken by the loss of Franck Ribéry from a long-term injury, because Dusan Vlahovic has very different characteristics, experience and talent.

SPAL have not won any of their four games with Fiorentina since their promotion to Serie A in 2017 and Leonardo Semplici’s men have to start winning if they want to stay in place this season.

Back at the table after a brief respite thanks to their 2-1 victory in Turin, they are only three points behind security and nothing has been decided.

Semplici hopes that Andrea Petagna and Federico Di Francesco will score the necessary goals when they neutralize the local team with a 3-5-2.

The two attackers have scored only eight times together, since Sergio Floccari has played 14 games without scoring this quarter and the attackers represent a concern for the Ferrara team.

SPAL’s last away game against Turin also represented his first road victory this season and Semplici will have to call on Felipe to replace Nenad Tomovic suspended in his defensive line.

In the midfield, he should have the same five available after their loss to Verona, but will most likely leave Alberto Paloschi aside.

While Fiorentina will try to win its first victory under Iachini, SPAL is trying to withdraw in the race for safety.

SPAL have won only one of their last 13 Serie A games with Fiorentina, 1-0 at home in 1967-68, with four draws and eight losses.

Sampdoria vs Brescia

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Sunday, 12-01-2020 @ 17h

Brescia must do without Sandro Tonali suspended, while Sampdoria has half its defense prohibited.

There are many forced changes in this relegation fight, as Claudio Ranieri and Eugenio Corini are content with the few players who remain at their disposal.

Samp suspended Fabio Depaoli and Omar Colley, with Gaston Ramirez, Edgar Barret, Andrea Bertolacci and Alex Ferrari injured. That means we’ll probably see Jeison Murillo finally get a center-back match with Julian Chabot, but the former man from Inter and Seville is bound to be rusty.

Fabio Quagliarella and Manolo Gabbiadini are strike partners, although Gianluca Caprari is available again after the expiration of his ban. Claudio Ranieri made the Blucerchiati much stronger than they were under Eusebio Di Francesco, as shown by a 0-0 draw at Milan to start 2019, their third white sheet in four rounds.

Brescia also has a lot of selection issues after the last 2-1 home loss to Lazio. Dynamo midfielder Tonali is suspended with defender Andrea Cistana, while Emanuele Ndoj, Alfredo Donnarumma, Bruno Martella and Daniele Dessena undergo treatment.

This is an opportunity for Federico Viviani to take the reins of the midfielder with Dimitri Bisoli and Romulo, while Massimiliano Mangraviti intervenes in defense.

The unlucky loss to Lazio was another setback for Rondinelle, who had made his mark with victories over SPAL and Lecce, but has now had a point since the last three rounds, including the week 7 encounter with Sassuolo .

Since Claudio Ranieri’s arrival, only Real Madrid (seven), Leicester City and Getafe (six) have managed more clean sheets than Sampdoria (five) in the top five European leagues.

Torino vs Bologna

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin

Sunday, 12-01-2020 @ 17h

Andrea Belotti brought Turin to a well-deserved and frankly surprising victory in Rome, but consistency will be crucial with Bologna.

Walter Mazzarri’s men have been remarkably unpredictable this season, going from triumph to disaster, sometimes during the same match. Just as they seem to be in total crisis, a 2-0 victory at Stadio Olimpico, decided by the hug of Andrea Belotti. Considering that they saw 2019 with a 2-1 home defeat against SPAL, everything is possible with this team.

Bologna has reached a milestone since Sinisa Mihajlovic resumed full-time training after four months of leukemia treatment. The coach has always had a strong bond with his players and this only intensified during this difficult period. Results have improved recently to reflect his presence, winning three of the last five rounds, including big scalps against Napoli and Atalanta. They showed a fighting spirit to snatch a late equalizer with Fiorentina in the opening match of 2020, while Riccardo Orsolini was leaning on a free kick from an angle apparently impossible in the 94th minute.

Toro’s injury crisis continues, with Lyanco, Iago Falque, Daniele Baselli, Vittorio Parigini and Simone Edera all unavailable. Simone Zaza should again be set aside for the benefit of Simone Verdi and Alex Berenguer, especially since Verdi will want to prove that he is still the same player who impressed so much in the Bologna jersey. It’s hard to believe, given his difficulties since in Naples and Turin. Gelson Bremer and Ansaldi are back from suspension, although Argentina is a major doubt with a calf problem.

Bologna is without Mitchell Dijks and Ladislav Krejci, while Blerim Dzemaili must undergo a fitness test against his former club after missing the Fiorentina draw. Orsolini is now the first starter of choice alongside Roberto Soriano and Nicola Sansone to support veteran striker Rodrigo Palacio. It will be an intriguing battle between the two center centers, as Palacio and Belotti work so hard, stepping into the field to harass opposition defenders and help from behind.

Andrea Belotti scored five goals in six Serie A games with Bologna, including his first hat-trick in a 5-1 victory in August 2016.

Hellas Verona vs Genoa

Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, Verona

Sunday, 12-01-2020 @ 20h

The boss of Verona, Ivan Juric, finds himself face to face with his former club in crisis, although Davide Nicola has started his career well in Genoa.

At the start of this season, few expected Hellas Verona to be comfortably in the middle of the table (with a match in hand) and Grifone to be in the penultimate place.

This is precisely what happened thanks to President Enrico Preziosi who crossed three coaches in less than half a campaign, sacking Aurelio Andreazzoli in October, Thiago Motta following two months later.

This is a situation Juric will experience, as he has been hired, fired, rehired and fired by Preziosi in recent years. He returned to Marassi out of pure love for the club he also represented as a player and recently admitted that he had made mistakes in Genoa because he “cared too much”.

Rossoblu’s call is strong for those who have been here in the past, which is why Mattia Perin, Mattia Destro and Valon Behrami all returned to the January transfer window.

Nicola won his debut, albeit in very controversial circumstances, as the two goals of the 2-1 victory over Sassuolo could easily have been denied.

Andrea Pinamonti returns from an injury to his partner Goran Pandev, sending Antonio Sanabria to the bench, but Lasse Schone and Behrami could get the green light in the midfield.

Verona has been impressive under Juric since its promotion to Serie B via the play-offs. They retaliated 3-0 to keep Turin 3-3, then won a 2-0 away victory against SPAL which effectively brought Genoa down from the bottom of the table.

Injury is still a problem, excluding Daniel Bessa, Eddie Salcedo, Alan Empereur, Lubomir Tupta and Gennaro Tutino. Giampaolo Pazzini has scored in his last two Serie A games, but the veteran should always be on the bench for him, giving way to Mariusz Stepinski.

Sofyan Amrabat is back after his ban on strengthening the midfielder with ex-men from Genoa Miguel Veloso and Darko Lazovic. In fact, Veloso is the son-in-law of the president of Genoa Preziosi.

Only Inter (seven) have kept more clean sheets than Verona (six) this season, while Genoa has only managed two.

Roma vs Juventus

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Sunday, 12-01-2020 @ 22:45

Roma are fresh from a defeat at home and Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to continue his excellent form at Juventus in this high-level clash.

Paulo Fonseca’s men had 31 shots on goal against Turin last week and still lost 2-0, so considering they have won four of the previous five games, this may not affect not too much their confidence.

Likewise, Juve rocked the double defeat against Lazio in Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana by starting 2020 with a 4-0 pounding from Cagliari. He saw Cristiano Ronaldo find the net for the fifth consecutive round and score his first hat trick in Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri has a great choice to make from the start, as he will be tempted to bring back the attack on the stars of Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala. Pipita was sidelined the last time to make way for Aaron Ramsey in the trequartista role, but her fitness level remains worrisome after a long layoff due to injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur continues to suspend his ban, Sami Khedira and Giorgio Chiellini being injured, so that Adrien Rabiot and Blaise Matuidi can again flank the former Rom hero Roman Miralem Pjanic. Wojciech Szczesny also returns to visit his former club, while Matthijs de Ligt contests for central defender with Merih Demiral.

The Roma have been in the midst of an injury crisis for years and months. Henrikh Mkhitaryan was about to make a comeback by picking up another thigh strain in training this week, while Justin Kluivert, Javier Pastore, Davide Santon, Bryan Cristante and Davide Zappacosta are still out of action. Federico Fazio also remains in doubt, but Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini are increasingly the first choice in defense. Leonardo Spinazzola may well get the green light against his former teammates after a series of starts by Alessandro Florenzi.

Nicolò Zaniolo had only a minor problem in training and should start in the support trio with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Diego Perotti behind Edin Dzeko.

Juve could face two Serie A defeats against Roma for the first time since 1995.

Next meeting – Monday 13-01-2019

-Parma vs Lecce @ 10:45 p.m.

