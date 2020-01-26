advertisement

Juventus have four points at the top of Serie A. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Inter Milan vs Cagliari

Stadio Guiseppe Meazza, Milan

Sunday 26-01-2020 at 2.30 p.m.

Inter have lost four Juventus points after consecutive draws and must stop their slide against Cagliari of Radja Nainggolan in crisis.

advertisement

The tension will be at its height in San Siro at the start of Sunday lunch, with two teams who desperately need a boost. Antonio Conte’s men have gone from common leaders four points off the pace and potentially in third position if Lazio wins their match against Hellas Verona next month.

Their 1-1 draws with Atalanta and Lecce have been damaging, as they are inevitably distracted by frenzied activity in the transfer market as the club tries to find more strength in depth for their unfortunate coach.

Ashley Young is expected to be on the team and may even make his debut on the right side of the five-player midfielder as Antonio Candreva is suspended, with Danilo D’Ambrosio, Marcelo Brozovic and Roberto Gagliardini injured. Borja Valero is the essential replacement for Brozovic, who sprained his ankle, flanked by Nicolò Barella and Stefano Sensi. Alessandro Bastoni should be preferred to Diego Godin, especially after his goal in Lecce.

Cagliari is in even worse shape, even if a 2-2 draw against Brescia (10 players) at least stopped the streak of four consecutive defeats. It’s hard to pinpoint what went wrong for the Sardis as they went from fourth place and a 12-game unbeaten streak to two points from six Serie A games.

These teams met here at Coppa Italia on January 14, Inter lost 4-1 with a double Romelu Lukaku, Borja Valero and Andrea Ranocchia. The torrid strike by Christian Oliva was the only response.

Fabio Pisacane is suspended, with Fabrizio Cacciatore, Luca Ceppitelli, Federico Mattiello and Leonardo Pavoletti still injured. Joao Pedro got hold of one last time to continue his impressive 13-goal campaign, more than the last two seasons, but Giovanni Simeone came back on the failed striker that we saw towards the end of his career in Fiorentina.

Cagliari has kept just one clean sheet in his last 35 Serie A games with Inter, both at home and away, a 2-0 result in April 2013.

Hellas Verona vs Lecce

Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, Verona

Sunday 26-01-2020 at 5 p.m.

Verona continues to sit comfortably in the middle of the table, but Lecce received a boost after taking points from the Scudetto Inter challengers.

Ivan Juric’s men are undefeated in four games, but may face Marash Kumbulla when the Giallorossi arrive on Sunday.

Fabio Borini came and scored against Bologna the last time, but Juric will probably keep him on the bench to start this weekend too. Matteo Pessina and Valerio Verre could be favored behind Samuel Di Carmine in an attacking trio, but Mattia Zaccagni, in great shape, is banned.

Verona is 10th in Serie A after a great season so far and the unexpected form is no longer so surprising.

Lecce will be cautious, but will be more confident after holding Inter in a draw at Stadio Via del Mare the last time.

Fabio Liverani has a long list of injured players, including Diego Farias, Evgeniy Shakhov and Marco Calderoni.

The Salentini haven’t scored in their last two away games, having won 1-0 against Fiorentina, and will have to start picking up points if they want to keep their heads above water.

Currently one point ahead of the relegation zone, this match means a lot for the away team and this could be an opportunity to complete on Sampdoria or Sassuolo, who compete this weekend.

Since the start of October 2019, no team from the top five European leagues has won less than Lecce (one against Fiorentina in November). Toulouse and Nîmes also scratched one during this Ligue 1 period.

Sampdoria vs Sassuolo

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Sunday 26-01-2020 at 5 p.m.

His touch and go for veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella as Claudio Ranieri prepares Sampdoria to fight Sassuolo in a vital match between his direct rivals in Serie A.

Samp is fighting without Gaston Ramirez and Fabio Depaoli for another week, but could also have to trust Gianluca Caprari paired with Manolo Gabbiadini from the start.

The Blucerchiati are back in action after a horrific 5-1 loss to Lazio last weekend, which followed their own 5-1 success against Brescia.

The inconsistency has been a gap for the Ranieri team this term and they continue to fight for their salvation in the first division.

The Sassuolo have one better place and three points above their opponents. Roberto De Zerbi’s men will again be confident after beating Turin at home in the last round, but are currently winless in consecutive road games and have only won one in their last five games. outside.

Domenico Berardi was back with a goal the last time and could be vital again in De Zerbi’s favorite team 4-2-3-1.

This represents a great opportunity for the Neroverdi to distance themselves a little from the relegation battle, while Ranieri seeks to sneak behind them with a victory at Marassi this Sunday.

It will be the 100th Serie A match for Roberto De Zerbi as manager and so far he has a winning percentage of 22.2.

Parma vs Udinese

Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma

Sunday 26-01-2020 at 5 p.m.

The injury crisis in Parma is in full swing as they welcome the Udinese, the two teams having suffered unlucky defeats.

Roberto D’Aversa’s men came out of Coppa Italia with a weakened side and lost 5-0 to Atalanta, but beat Lecce and were only narrowly beaten at Juventus last week.

The Ducali are currently seventh in Serie A and could end up with a cry for European places in the League this quarter.

The Udinese was on a solid streak since last year, winning three Serie A games on the rebound. Again, they put together a makeshift team for Coppa Italia, but lost a lead to slip 3-2 at Milan into the saves.

Injuries are piling up again for Parma as Roberto Inglese could be out for the rest of the season, with Gervinho, Yann Karamoh and Alberto Grassi also out of action. Andreas Cornelius must therefore act as center forward, flanked by Juraj Kucka and Dejan Kulusevski.

Luca Gotti arrives without defender Samir, who is absent for a few months, but can call on Stefano Okaka and Kevin Lasagna in attack and should continue to rely on Rodrigo De Paul as a creative force in the middle of the park.

An important match for both teams, as Parma has a chance to push Cagliari to sixth and final place in the Europa League, but there are only four points between them and Udinese, 14th.

Parma has won its last two Serie A games against Udinese, but has not beaten the Frioulani three times in a row since November 2011.

Roma vs Lazio

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Sunday 26-01-2020 at 8 p.m.

It will be a fascinating edition of the Derby della Capitale as Lazio are on an 11-game winning streak in Serie A and Roma can close the gap from third place.

There has been a real renaissance for the clubs of the Eternal City this season, as have Lazio, who have won Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana and are on a record 11-game winning streak in Serie A. With a match in hand against Verona, they are only two points behind Inter, second.

The Roma are also revitalized, now three points behind Atalanta in this fourth and last place in the Champions League. The fact that they were able to achieve such good results during an extraordinary injury crisis testifies to Paulo Fonseca and his players.

Both teams withdrew from Coppa Italia mid-week, Lazio losing 1-0 to Napoli in a match with a missed penalty Ciro Immobile and two red cards, while Roma were beaten 3-1 by Juventus 24 hours later. Fortunately for Biancocelesti, Coppa’s bans do not apply to Serie A competition, so Lucas Leiva is available.

Luis Alberto also returns after a slight injury, while Joaquin Correa is still not 100% in shape, so Felipe Caicedo should again associate Capocannoniere Immobile. Danilo Cataldi, Adam Marusic and Jordan Lukaku are out of action.

Roma sorely missed Edin Dzeko when he was banned from Coppa Italia, but at least the hitman will be well rested to lead the line. Nobody else is, because the team is to the bone and Amadou Diawara is the latest addition to the list of absent with a knee injury. Fonseca must do without Diego Perotti, Nicolò Zaniolo, Federico Fazio, Javier Pastore, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Davide Zappacosta and Mirco Antonucci.

Leonardo Spinazzola achieved the best performance of his career in Rome last week, shining in the victory in Genoa just days after a failed transfer to Inter. No one is more motivated to prove that they are in good shape and can be counted on. With Diawara’s injury, Bryan Cristante succeeds Jordan Veretout in the midfield, while Cengiz Under, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Justin Kluivert are the only real candidates to support Dzeko. Another option would be to move Alessandro Florenzi to a more advanced role on the left for missing Kluivert.

These teams drew 1-1 in September, but Lazio has not been undefeated in the two derbies of season A since 2012-13, when Vladimir Petkovic was in charge.

Napoli vs Juventus

Stadio San Paolo, Naples

Sunday 26-01-2020 at 10:45 p.m.

Maurizio Sarri returns to Stadio San Paolo for the first time as an opponent, on the bench of Juventus no less, while Napoli tries to avoid a record defeat streak.

It’s going to be an emotional meeting and we still don’t know how Naples fans will greet their former hero. Sarri was largely absolved of his departure when he went abroad to Chelsea, the fault falling to Aurelio De Laurentiis, but the situation changed after his return to Italy for their main rivals, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuain has always received an icy reception, although he may only be on the bench with Sarri this time.

Gennaro Gattuso is the first Napoli coach since Zdenek Zeman in 2000 to lose three of his first four Serie A games to the club. Incredibly, he could oversee the very first series of five Serie A home defeats for the rebound.

There was some respite mid-week from Coppa Italia, when Napoli surprisingly eliminated Lazio holders from the quarterfinals. Lorenzo Insigne was clearly determined to prove the opposite to the critics and to catch up with the fans, as he scored the only goal in the match in 90 seconds. Ciro Immobile then missed a penalty, with Elseid Hysaj and Lucas Leiva sent off, all within the first 25 minutes.

This hard-fought victory could be the turning point of the Partenopei season, as they gained confidence and players took responsibility for what appeared to be the first time in months. It also marked the return to Stadio San Paolo of the ultras, who had been on strike for weeks to protest the ticketing restrictions, but a truce was negotiated and their support made a tangible difference.

Dries Mertens, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Kevin Malcuit and Faouzi Ghoulam are still struggling with injuries, but Allan is back after a slight muscle problem forced him to miss Coppa’s game. New recruits Diego Demme and Stanislav Lobotka should only be on the bench to start this massive game, with Arkadiusz Milik again flanked by Jose Callejon and Insigne.

Juventus have been almost unstoppable since the New Year and have beaten Inter points four points ahead of Inter at the top of the Serie A standings. Cristiano Ronaldo can’t stop scoring, whether he’s associated with Higuain, Paulo Dybala or both. Sarri is unlikely to risk the star trident in this match, so Aaron Ramsey joins the role of trequartista. Rodrigo Bentancur finally returns to a Serie A match after the expiration of his three-round ban.

Danilo joined Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral and Sami Khedira on the treatment table.

Napoli have lost their last four home games in Serie A, the worst series since 1998, and have never reached five.

comments

advertisement