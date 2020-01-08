advertisement

Juventus have reportedly made a bid for full-back Barcelona defender Juan Miranda, who is currently on loan at Schalke Bundesliga.

Sport are reporting that the Serie A champions have renewed their interest in Miranda and are ready to offer a deal of up to 15m euros, including a rebound option.

Miranda was loaned out, apparently to gain valuable experience, but has struggled to make much of an impact with Schalke.

The 19-year-old had to wait until mid-December to make his debut for the club and has managed just 257 minutes in Germany this season.

Although Miranda has had to be patient at Schalke, he has now started the last three club matches in a row, which suggests he may get more of a look during the second half of the season.

Barcelona must therefore decide whether to keep him on loan at Schalke or accept the Juventus offer and allow him to leave for Italy.

