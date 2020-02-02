advertisement

Juventus lost 2-1 to Napoli in their last game. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Juventus vs Fiorentina

Allianz Stadium, Torino

Sunday 02-02-2020 @ 14:30

Juventus are in shock after their defeat at Naples, but although Fiorentina are undefeated under Beppe Iachini, several key players are missing.

Pressure is mounting quickly on Maurizio Sarri after their second Serie A defeat of the campaign, 2-1 to Napoli, which reduced their lead at the top of the table to just three points. It was another slow performance, as it doesn’t seem to be able to move the ball quickly enough, which in turn makes them predictable and easy to close. Even the trio of stars made up of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo had a hard time creating opportunities at the Stadio San Paolo.

It is likely that this will be set aside, sending Higuain to the bench in favor of Aaron Ramsey as trequartista. Miralem Pjanic needs a fitness test after a blow to the ankle, while Danilo, Sami Khedira, Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini are out of order. Mattia De Sciglio could be back on the bench after the failure of his exchange with the rear side of PSG Layvin Kurzawa.

Fiorentina were held to a 0-0 draw by Genoa last week and were distracted by Coppa Italia’s quarterfinals on Wednesday with Inter. Most importantly, Nikola Milenkovic and former Juventus defender Martin Caceres are suspended, which severely limits the options for defense. Franck Ribéry and Kevin-Prince Boateng are still injured, while Gaetano Castrovilli is a major doubt.

The Italian midfielder was dazed and confused during the Genoa match after a possible whiplash and spent two days in the hospital under observation. He was released on Monday, but it remains to be seen whether he will fully recover in time for this trip to Turin.

The Viola has really turned a corner under Iachini, remaining undefeated since it replaced Vincenzo Montella during the Christmas holidays thanks to two victories and as many draws. They also kept three consecutive Serie A blank sheets, but the defense is transformed for this match by these bans. Initially, it was between Dusan Vlahovic and Patrick Cutrone to act as a partner of Federico Chiesa.

Maurizio Sarri’s Juve failed to score in one of their 30 competitive matches, a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina on September 14.

Atalanta vs Genoa

Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 5 p.m.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta are looking to continue their 7-0 victory over Torino last weekend with another convincing performance against Genoa in difficulty on Sunday.

The Rossoblu arrives in Bergamo in 19th place in Serie A and currently at a point of League security, but has recently reinforced its hopes of renewing the contract in the lead pack with a multitude of new recruits for Marassi.

Atalanta was particularly inconsistent with this term, even if it is only one point from the top four of the League.

They win 5-0 against Parma one week and the next loses 2-1 against SPAL at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo.

But La Dea should have the quality to follow the surprisingly big victory against Torino last weekend with three other points against Rossoblu at home this Sunday.

Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel all score for the Nerazzurri as they continue to fight for a place in the elite of European football in the next term, but Muriel could be on the bench against Genoa.

Alejandro Gomez will play the supporting role in Gasp’s 3-4-1-2 formation, behind Ilicic and Duvan Zapata in front, while Robin Gosens should cover the entire left side again this weekend.

Genoa has lost seven of its last eight games to La Dea in Serie A and is in a streak of three consecutive defeats and the record will not make them more confident, even if it has never lost four in a row against Bergamaschi .

Davide Nicola’s men are still the only team not to have won this mandate and the Rossoblu has the worst defensive record on the road with 26 goals conceded.

This does not bode well against an Atalanta who scores the highest point, who is the most efficient team in the League with 10 goals more than the second team with the highest score, Lazio, in Serie A.

Genoa will have to remove something special from the hat against Gasperini’s men in Bergamo and will most likely rely on Goran Pandev and Sanabria to supply the goods in advance in a 3-5-2 formation.

Atalanta is the team with the most number of goals scored by substitutes among the five biggest championships in Europe. They scored 10 goals from players off the bench.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona

Stadio Guiseppe Meazza, Milan

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 5 p.m.

Milan reinvented itself after the winter holidays and is fighting for a place in Europe next season, but faces a direct rival to Hellas Verona this weekend.

Stefano Pioli’s men have returned to form after a difficult start to the season and the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has raised the Rossoneri in the initial phase of the new year.

Milan is currently undefeated in 2020 and out of a series of five consecutive victories in all tournaments. In Serie A, they continue to climb the table and are only behind Cagliari in sixth place in the League on the difference in goals.

January presented many changes to Giuseppe Meazza and Simon Kjaer also turned out to be a good investment.

The Dane integrated immediately and should start again this weekend, when Pioli decided to change formation and play a more traditional 4-4-2 formation.

Samu Castillejo has also been impressive lately and the same goes for Ante Rebic, who was again commended for his efforts in the midweek victory over Turin at Coppa Italia.

Verona is also in great shape and is currently on a streak of 11 consecutive games with a Serie A score. The last time they registered such a race came back in 2000, when the Gialloblu played 13 games with at least one goal.

They will arrive in San Siro with no further injury problems, as Eddie Salcedo is the only one left behind.

Ivan Juric plays 3-4-2-1 and could play Fabio Borini behind Di Carmine in a support duo with Pessina, hoping that the former Milan player could prove that his former employer was wrong just weeks after leaving the club.

There are only two points separating the two teams on the board and Verona is still in the loop with European places this quarter, but have already surprised in the ninth this quarter and should not qualify.

In contrast, Milan have won only once in their last five home games, including two draws against Sassuolo and Sampdoria, and will be determined to continue their excellent new year start against Mastini.

Verona is Milan’s favorite opponent at San Siro, the Rossoneri having played Gialloblu more than any other without losing at home. Milan won 16 and shared the loot 11 times in 27 games against the Scaligeri in the fashion capital.

Lazio vs SPAL

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 5 p.m.

Lazio may have interrupted their Serie A winning streak to 11, but reduced the gap with the leaders and the host at the bottom of the SPAL table.

Aquile saw its record for consecutive wins stagnate in the Derby della Capitale, but despite being dominated by Roma for long periods, it still managed a point. With Inter also a draw and Juventus losing, that means Simone Inzaghi’s men are less than four points behind the leaders – and have a game to play against Verona in February.

Joaquin Correa came out with a muscle injury, joined by Adam Marusic, Danilo Cataldi and Jordan Lukaku. This means that Felipe Caicedo joins Ciro Immobile from the start, with Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the midfield.

SPAL is tied at the foot of the table with Brescia and Genoa, so each point could be crucial in the fight to avoid relegation.

They’ve lost three of their last four Serie A games, except for a 2-1 shock victory over Atalanta, which looks more and more like a fluke. To make matters worse, they face Lazio without two of their best players, striker Andrea Petagna and Mattia Valoti, as well as injured Marco D’Alessandro and Mohamed Fares. Sergio Floccari should be the man filling Petagna’s massive shoes, as the suspended center-forward has scored half of all of SPAL’s Serie A goals this season.

SPAL are giant killers because 10 of their 15 points in total this season have come against teams that were at the time in the top half of the table.

Lecce vs Torino

Stadio Comunale Via del Mara, Lecce

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 8 p.m.

Torino must respond to his latest results against Milan and Atalanta, as they move to face a Lecce who has not yet won on Via del Mare this quarter.

The Giallorossi welcome a Granata desperate to make amends after suffering a heavy 7-0 defeat against La Dea last weekend, then an extension of the exit of Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

But Lecce is also looking for his first home win of the campaign and hopes to see Khouma Babacar add two miserable goals to Serie A after 17 appearances.

The local team will have to call on him and Filippo Falco at the front in a 4-3-1-2 formation, when Fabio Liverani is without Diego Farias and most likely with Gianluca Lapadula on the bench.

The local team is only one point above the relegation zone, but could be confident of defeating a Granata going through its own crisis.

Torino is on a streak of three consecutive defeats, but has shown great spirits against Milan midweek Coppa Italia. A rare hug from Bremer was not enough to lead them to the semi-finals, while Milan reversed the trend after equalizing in saves and scoring twice during extra time.

The result means Toro has headed for Via del Mare without a win since beating Bologna 1-0 on January 12 and hopes to see Andrea Belotti set a new record by hitting double digits on Sunday.

He will most likely start again from the front as a lone striker in Walter Mazzarri’s 3-4-2-1, while Simone Verdi and Alex Berenguer should do it again.

Diego Laxalt could start on Sunday, with Koffi Djidji ready to replace Armando Izzo in the defensive trio.

Mazzarri need a positive result to relieve the pressure, but Lecce is also determined to keep his place in the first division and this could be an equal deal in Puglia.

Lecce has lost only one of their seven matches at Via del Mare against Turin in Serie A. The Giallorossi have won twice and played four draws. Torino’s last victory came in April 1994.

Udinese vs Inter Milan

Darcia Arena, Udine

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 10:45 p.m.

Inter must get back on track after three straight 1-1 draws, but Lautaro Martinez is suspended for Udinese trip and Christian Eriksen could make his Serie A debut

Antonio Conte’s men still managed to narrow the gap to Juventus leaders by three points, although Lazio had a game in hand and could be technically in second place. Lautaro Martinez was sent off for his furious reaction to the referee’s decision in the final minutes of their deadlock with Cagliari and has been suspended from two games, which means he will miss both this visit and especially the Derby. della Madonnina.

In the absence of Lautaro, it is likely that Alexis Sanchez will get the green light alongside Romelu Lukaku, although Sebastiano Esposito is there and ready when he is called. Conte has already stated that he did not see Eriksen as a striker, but only as a midfielder, although potentially in the trequartista role behind the attackers.

That’s where he made his debut in Coppa Italia’s 2-1 victory over Fiorentina on Wednesday, leaving Sanchez’s bench in the 66th minute, and is expected to do the same this weekend.

Borja Valero and Stefano Sensi are injured, but Marcelo Brozovic should be back in action. Ashley Young beautifully came to life at Inter, providing assistance during her debut, and could even push Antonio Candreva off to the side to start on the right wing.

Alessandro Bastoni has pretty much become the first choice in the center back in front of Diego Godin now.

The Udinese have suffered consecutive defeats in Serie A, including a last thriller 3-2 against Milan which made them very unlucky to emerge on the losing side. This was followed by a 2-0 loss to Parma, but before this round they had won three on the rebound. Goalkeeper manager Luca Gotti remains firmly on the bench, although he has assured everyone that he does not want the job permanently, because the club does not seem in a hurry to find a replacement.

Samir is the only real injured person absent with a meniscus injury. Rodrigo De Paul pulls the strings of the midfielder behind Kevin Lasagna and Stefano Okaka, while Rolando Mandragora continues his search for a goal, having missed several places in Parma last week.

Inter have won eight of their last 10 Serie A games with Udinese, losing one, and have four consecutive clean sheets against them. But coach Luca Gotti is still undefeated at the Dacia Arena, with two wins and two dead ends.

Monday meeting

-Sampdoria vs Juventus at 10:45 p.m.

