Justin Thomas will tee off this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, hoping that another strong year will kick off.

Thomas won this tournament in 2017 and proved himself a Hawaii specialist at the Sony Open a week later. These were the first two wins of his most successful season to date, crowned with his win at the US PGA Championship in August.

Wrist injuries have slowed him down since then, but he’s returning to the Plantation Course in Kapalua this week after winning the BMW Championship in August – his first win in a full calendar year, followed two months later by success in the CJ Cup.

These are victories that Thomas hopes to be on the way back to his best.

“I wouldn’t say anyone slept on me last year,” said Thomas. “I didn’t play very well at the beginning of the year and didn’t win at all. I dropped five to ten in the world rankings. So there are a lot of people who played better than me and won more tournaments.”

“I could have had a pity party and ask for more attention, but I definitely didn’t deserve anything special.

“I hadn’t done what I had the year before and definitely not two years ago. But I felt that I was playing as well, I just didn’t have the results.

“Despite the injury, I tried to be patient and I was happy to see that it felt the way it should have been at the end of the year.”

Xander Schauffele returns as defending champion after his dramatic final round of 62 last year, while Jon Rahm, number three in the world, is the top-ranked player on the field.

Dustin Johnson – a two-time winner of the event – starts the 2019-20 season for the first time.

