Justin Thomas survived a “catastrophe” at hole 72 before defeating Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in the windswept Hawaii of the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in a three-way play-off on Sunday.

Thomas took the win with a 3-foot birdie at the third additional hole, the par 5-18 hole, on Kapalua Plantation on Maui.

Schauffele dropped out of a sudden death on the first hole, while Reed fell two holes later when 26-year-old Thomas clinched his 12th PGA Tour win.

He had a hand on the trophy with a one-shot lead that played the last hole of regulation, but he hooked his three-wood second shot into a penalty area and couldn’t find his ball in waist-high tropical grass.

He made a bogey for a four-under par-69 while Schauffele had a three-putt par, missed a seven-footer for the win, and carded 70.

They got into a playoff with Reed, who previously shot 14: 278 to 66.

“For some reason, I should win this week,” said Thomas in an interview on the edge of the green after sinking his winning putt in the semi-dark.

“I was very, very lucky to have this putt at all. I was very lucky, but also held on to my process and tried to stay positive.

Patrick Reed congratulates Justin Thomas on his playoff win. Photo: Harry How / Getty

“With 15 holes it was one of the best rounds I’ve ever played. I had such control, tee to green, was beautiful, my irons were fantastic and then 18 was a disaster. It worked and I can’t complain. “

Reed struck the second extra hole with three shots from the edge and missed a three-meter birdie in the third play-off hole. His mood barely helped when a spectator shouted “scammer” as his ball slipped through the hole.

Reed has been in the spotlight since he received a two-stroke sentence at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month for improving his lie in a garbage bunker.

Schauffele, who was about to successfully defend his title, said: “I should have won.

“I know it, everyone knows it. I should have closed it and didn’t.

“I kind of did everything I should to the last moment.

“I know I’m good enough to put up with the best. I just have to be a little bit smarter when the time is right and I could have ruled it out.”

Final results and totals collected in the Sentry Tournament of Champions

(USA, unless otherwise stated, par 73):

278 Justin Thomas (USA) 67 73 69 69 (Thomas won the play-off in the third hole), Xander Schauffele (USA) 69 68 71 70, Patrick Reed (USA) 72 66 74 66

281 Patrick Cantlay (USA) 69 71 73 68

282 Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 66 72 74 70, Rickie Fowler (USA) 68 71 74 69

283 Dustin Johnson (USA) 72 71 71 69, Gary Woodland (USA) 73 69 69 72, Collin Morikawa (USA) 71 71 70 71

284 Jon Rahm (Spa) 69 73 70 72

285 Matthew Wolff (United States) 69 72 71 73, JT Poston (United States) 70 71 71 73

286 Lanto Griffin (United States) 71 71 72 72

288 Matt Kuchar (United States) 68 74 71 75, Kevin Kisner (United States) 72 72 68 76, Cameron Champ (United States) 73 74 69 72

289 Ryan Palmer (USA) 71 72 75 71, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 72 75 72 70

290 Paul Casey (Eng) 74 72 69 75, Nate Lashley (USA) 71 71 71 77, Tyler Duncan (USA) 69 78 68 75, Corey Conners (Can) 73 70 74 73

291 Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 74 69 76 72, Adam Long (USA) 74 71 75 71

292 Max Homa (USA) 75 72 71 74, Sung Kang (Kor) 72 73 73 74

293 Jim Herman (USA) 73 73 69 78, Chez Reavie (USA) 74 71 73 75

294 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 71 74 74 75

296 J. B. Holmes (USA) 78 71 76 71

297 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 72 77 73 75

302 Kevin Na (USA) 76 74 77 75, Keith Mitchell (USA) 76 72 73 81

310 Martin Trainer (USA) 74 77 77 82

