Director Justin Simien, who broke out with “Dear White People” for the first time at Sundance in 2014, stopped by at TheWrap studio in Sundance to discuss his combative horror film “Bad Hair”.

“So bad hair is a horror satire camp mashup situation about a killer web and a girl getting one in 1989 and the costs and benefits that come with something like that,” Simien said. “The idea really came from a conversation about a subgenre of horror in Korean and Japanese horror films about hair, and I felt like there was an American story to tell that hadn’t been told, and specifically one of those kinds of interviews, this one The system forces black women in particular, but all black culture to create value that they can actually benefit from. “

“I wanted to do this genre because it’s just a lot of fun. I love” Body Snatchers “and” Body Double “and” Rosemary’s Baby “and” Wicker “, I could go on like this. It’s such an imaginative and entertaining diary, where you can really act as a filmmaker, so I have to put a lot of obsessions in this book, ”added Simien.

Also read: Hulu signs global deal for Justin Simien’s “Bad Hair”

The film, written and directed by Simien, premiered last Thursday in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival. The cast includes Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharao, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood and Laverne Cox.

“Bad Hair” from 1989 follows a young woman who qualifies for the picture-obsessed world of music television. However, the network is starting to become self-employed.

Take a look at the above interview with Siemien and his cast.

The scene from TheWrap at Sundance (photos)



Clare Burgess, Sharon Waxman and Leonid Solovyev of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Leonid Solovyev and Clare Burgess of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“Sergio” producer Daniel Dreifous, producer Joe Pichirallo, dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts Elizabeth Daley at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Director Julie Taymor, composer Elliot Goldenthal, actor DW Moffett and “The Glorias” producer Lynn Hendee at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in line with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Jeremy Blacklow of GLAAD, “Disclosure” director Sam Feder and actor Harvey Guillén at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Panelists at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Sharon Waxman, founder of TheWrap, with GLAAD’s Jeremy Blacklow, director Patricia Vidal Delgado, actor Harvey Guillén, actor Frankie Rodriguez and producer Taryn Arriola at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Producer Paula Silver, Sharon Waxman and actor DW Moffett at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Jeremy Blacklow speaks at a panel at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Rodriguez and Ariola at a panel at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Panelists at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Actor Harvey Guillén at TheWrap panel at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Panelists with Latinx House co-founder Monica Ramirez at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Toni Collette, Kelly Rowland and Yaani King Mondschein at TheWrap Studio at Sundance, presented by Heineken

Glenn Close and Alec Baldwin at TheWrap Studio at Sundance, presented by Heineken

“Spree” actor Joe Keery at TheWrap Studio in Sundance, presented by Heineken

Horse Girl star Alison Brie signs a giant bottle for a charity auction at TheWrap Studio in Sundance, presented by Heineken

Tara Miele and Sienna Mellier from “Wander Darkly” in TheWrap Studio at Sundance, presented by Heineken

Guests at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Sharon Waxman, directors Chris Miller and Heather Phillips of Studios 101 at a cocktail reception at the 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020.

Attorney Steven Beer and guest at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Sharon Waxman at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Leonid Solovyev, Clare Burgess, Sharon Waxman and Dean Daley at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Clare Burgess speaks at TheWrap cocktail reception in 710 Bodega in line with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Studio 101 directors Chris Miller and Heather Phillips attend a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman welcomes director Maïmoune Doucuré at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Bryan Fogel and his friend, the director of “The Dissident”, attend a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“Sergio” producer Daniel Dreifous, “Disclosure” producer Amy Scholder, “Disclosure” director Sam Feder and Jeremy Blacklow from GLAAD at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Clare Burgess, Sharon Waxman and Leonid Solovyev of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“Cuties” director Maïmoune Doucuré speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“The Glorias” producer Lynn Hendee and actor DW Moffett at TheWrap’s influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Producer Joe Pichirallo at TheWrap’s annual Influencer Dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Jeremy Blacklow of GLAAD at TheWrap’s Annual Influencer Dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Disclosure producer Amy Scholder and Anthony Ramos from GLAAD at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

DW Moffett at the annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Director Sam Feder speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Anthony Ramos of GLAAD speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“Sergio” producer Daniel Dreifous speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in line with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Leonid Solovyev speaks at TheWrap’s annual Influencer Dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

James Allen of Studios 101 speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Composer Elliot Goldenthal speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Dean Daley at TheWrap’s Influencer Dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Bryan Fogel speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Filmmaker Aviva Kempner speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap’s influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Sundance 2020: TheWrap is hosting a panel at Latinx House and a reception and dinner at 710 Bodega and a photo studio during the festival

