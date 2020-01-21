advertisement

Most cricket players will see their eyes change from water to stone over the course of a career. This is the test of the character that this game imposes on the players. No other team sport is as individual as an odyssey. Sure, there is a partnership agency, bowling in tandem and fielding as a unit. But in the end it’s racket against ball, bowler against batsman. Blink and Miss. Twitch and fall. Fuck-up and fade to black. Game over.

Justin Langer’s eyes are opposite to most. They sparkle like coal. They say: Hello darkness, my old friend. Bring me pressure to make diamonds. Langer’s mission as Australian cricket head coach is to restore the dignity of a team that shamed a nation for fraud. And help them win – games and hearts.

It is said that sport has no soul and no memory, but sandpaper gate tests that meet this requirement. Langer had a brilliant pedigree when he took over the reins in May 2018 after the scandal. But it was character that Australia needed. And nobody in the summer game goes the way of the righteous like JL, a decent man, a Christian soul and a tough nut. This is a man driven by family, fitness, and belief – and a job that is more of a search.

When he meets Langer today, he still seems to tiptoe as if he were facing a fast bowler. But his handshake has nothing to prove and his smile is warm and careless. At 49, he is the father of four daughters with Sue, a childhood lover, a black belt in Zen Do Kai, and a master of transcendental meditation. As the author of four books, including Seeing the Sunrise and The Power of Passion, he includes Margaret Court as a neighbor, John Howard as a mentor, and Jesus and Buddha as confidants.

That was not always so. Langer’s first ball as a test batsman almost killed him and had a roller coaster career full of struggles, exiles and triumphs. The ledger shows 105 tests for 23 centuries and more first-class runs than any Australian in history. But it was the billions of bruises that made him a coach. Putting a rocket in the ribs just to jump open with a grin and sparkling eyes was Langer’s hallmark. It disarmed bowlers, enthusiastic crowds and enthusiastic teammates.

Take the punch – then hit back. Sounds like a mantra for the future of Australian cricket.

GQ: Last October, one of your stars, Glenn Maxwell, played a brilliant inning, did a crazy run-out and did it all with a smile. The next day, he retired to consider psychological problems on your advice.

Justin Langer: It is often the greatest entertainers and intelligent talents who wear masks as armor against reality. I often see it among athletes and people in public and I understand it because I did it.

I had noticed that Maxy’s mask had been slipping in the past 12 to 18 months. He likes to play cricket so much that he just doesn’t stop. But whoever does not stop burns out mentally and physically. So I asked, “How are you?” He said: “Actually, not so well. Maybe we should talk.” And behind his mask was a man with a serious problem.

Is the pressure of a cricket life bigger today? Or are modern players less prepared for it?

Modern athletes are paid very well, that’s no secret. The danger is that they themselves judge how much money they make and what they are worth.

When I was training State Cricket, we tried very hard to get players to work, study, or do anything other than cricket. Since I’ve been a coach, I’ve made it my business to develop cricket players as people. When I started playing, I was only paid if I was selected on the first XI.

So I worked in a bank and at a brokerage firm at the front desk. And I worked, sanded the color of swimming pools and installed air conditioning. I had to put money on the table because cricket didn’t.

It made me a better person and gave me an understanding of how most people live. And after standing in front of a computer all day, I could train for it with crazy energy, because cricket was love, not work.

Langer talks to his players during an Australian network session in the Adelaide Oval. Image: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images.

Is there a greater risk for modern gamers than too much money?

Absolutely. If I could give advice to an athlete, I wouldn’t say “watch the ball,” but “don’t do social media.”

I hear this crap about “it builds your profile” but what really builds your profile is being a great cricketer and a good person. That is number one. Steve Waugh recently said to me, “I have reached a point in my life where I no longer care what anyone thinks of me.” But it’s difficult for a young person. Children want to be popular, but this persecution also makes them a target.

I don’t do social media because I don’t want these voices in my head and this poison in my veins. Grumpy old man? Could be. Or a wise old man who speaks from experience? I am an old professional, but when I got into this job, I let myself be influenced by the review. I kept telling the players not to be distracted by white noise, but the truth was that I was distracted.

When we got to the ashes in England, I didn’t read a word from the press for five months. Man, it was so liberating. I have de-personalized everything. And I just smiled at the journals that I wanted to take Mike Tyson with me.

How do you define the profession as an Australian trainer after almost two years?

Father. Uncle. Brothers. Principal. Police officer. Therapist. Soap opera director! Sure, you have to understand the game, but I leave the racket and ball to the specialized coaches. My job is to take care of people.

If my boys are happy from the field, they will be happy about it. Ultimately, my bosses will judge me by profit and loss, but the real challenge for me is getting results while managing the human side that no one sees.

Do you work in this sense for the players or the cricket community?

Both. One of the philosophies that we really made strong for this team was to make the Australians proud of us again. It’s not a bullshit slogan either. We have to restore pride in what happened in South Africa.

I’ve loved Australian cricket since I was a kid. Kim Hughes, Allan Border … these guys were my heroes. Later I was lucky enough to be taken care of by these guys, even as a captain. But to me, they were still the heroes they had been when I was a child, it always would be. We work the hardest for children who love cricket.

They love the Australian team and if we let them down they hurt themselves and they bleed. When I try to make our team better people and cricket players, it is these children that are in my head.

The new setting that you introduced includes players who walk around the field barefoot before the fight and clean up their own changing rooms after the game. How do these actions change the culture of Australian cricket?

Everyone talks about culture, but that’s just the sum of individual behavior. There is a perception that brilliant individuals destabilize a team. I do not agree. If a player’s individual character is revealed negatively, he is not in the team. The guys, whose characters reveal a great team man with an honest work ethic, are the champions of the game you lead. And just because people work hard doesn’t mean their characters can’t show up after drinking or smoking a beer after the game.

Sandpapergate said our culture needs to change. How long will it take? A million positive behaviors. Maybe two million. It is infinite. However, one thing is certain. It only takes one bad behavior to say, “Go on, that’s the Australian cricket team. Their culture is still shit.

Let’s go back to the flash point. You weren’t a trainer yet. How did you hear

I was on the couch. My wife was in London, so I had the girls with me. We turned on the TV and I saw it. “Pray, that’s not Cameron [Bancroft],” I said to my youngest because we love Cam with us. But that’s about it. I was deaf

The next day I went to Fremantle Markets with my hippie daughter Ally-Rose. We drive every Sunday morning. On the way she plays her funky music to me, then we sit down, have a coffee and a buddy, and we talk. This has been our ritual for six or seven years and people leave us alone. But that day, 50 people came over, angry, sad, and wanted answers.

Then 300 people in protective helmets saved me at a construction site: What’s going on? I did not know what to say. But I saw how much it meant to people.

Did you get to the bottom of the actual events?

One thing that I hopefully brought to this team was taught by my father: honest conversations can fix everything. I had very honest conversations with Davey [Warner], Smudge [Steve Smith] and Cam and I think I have a very good overview of what happened and why.

I cannot approve of their actions. It made me sick. But I understand that control as captain and vice captain is relentless and they have become tired and desperate. They were beaten, under pressure and tried to find an advantage to get a quick result. You played around with the ball.

It was a stupid mistake and I don’t understand the decision. I hate it. But I understand that when you’re tired – whether you’re a cricketer, a teacher, a father, or a business leader – you make stupid mistakes and wrong judgments. You lose sight of the most important thing.

These guys have lost sight of their responsibility to fans and the public. They have lost sight of their mother and father, their brothers and sisters and their friends. If you make them proud, all of Australia is proud. Fuck it and everyone suffers.

How do you protect yourself from similar mistakes when faced with your workload?

Meditation helps. I took it in 1993 when I was first dropped from the test page. I then needed it because I was trying too hard, thinking too hard. Since then I have been meditating every day. It’s no secret that I didn’t enjoy the first six months of this job and this time it hit me last year.

It was day three of the test against India. I picked up an article about Glenn Maxwell during the press conference. The front page of the next day read: “Langer loses the plot”. I was having breakfast with Sue and she started crying. “I don’t like what this job does to you. I don’t recognize you anymore.” It was a turning point. I’m usually pretty confident, but I have my own mask and armor.

This job is relentless. 25 million people give me advice. Even if we win, my mind doesn’t stop. I go to bed and think: Who do we choose for the next game? How do I fix the training the next day? What do I tell the press? I work 360 days a year and I am rooted most of the time. But these are the responsibilities of leadership: if I don’t sit up, everyone feels it.

When it comes to perspective, it’s easy to forget that this generation of players is still processing the death of their friend and teammate Phillip Hughes.

In October we were in Adelaide Oval with a photo of Hughesy hanging on the wall. We debriefed after a game and I caught him and said to the boys, “Let’s take a break and raise a glass to an absent friend.”

Oh god, I still remember that day. Since then, Phillip Hughes has helped me find a perspective. I loved him. He won my heart, just like he won everyone.

Hughesy was the country boy who loved cows and hit a cricket ball as if he were chopping a hand of bananas. When he died, he had 23 prime centuries, Steve Smith five. I was probably three the same age. The boy was a weapon. I loved his freedom, his smile, his attitude. I planted a magnificent native rose for him in my garden with a Buddha statue underneath. I talk a lot to Hughesy out there.

Langer hugs Michael Klinger after winning the Big Bash League match between the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers. Image: Paul Kane / Getty Images.

Phillip Hughes was your first coaching project, wasn’t it?

He was just dropped off, called me and said, “I want to train with you.” I had just finished playing and was about to start a training academy so that he could be my guinea pig. He came and buddy, I threw everything at him. It was the “eye of the tiger”. I was Apollo and he was Rocky.

We ran in the sand, played in the boxing ring and ran a hundred singles on hot days in Perth. But I couldn’t break it. He just kept smiling. And he made me smile.

Hughesy stayed in our house, Sue and the girls adored him. The fire alarm went off one night. Smoking everywhere. It turned out that a candle was burned in the ceiling. Fires are coming, lights are flashing. I’m taking the girls down. You cry, are afraid. It’s all over when Hughesy comes out and rubs his eyes. What’s happening? Of course, he later told everyone that he had saved the girls from the flames with one hand!

Many say Hughes was the captain of this team. Instead, Tim Paine leads the page and restores the integrity of the Australian XI with you.

Tim Paine has layers. People forget that he was advertised early as an Australian captain. Then his finger, the tool of his trade as a wicket keeper, was blown up over and over again.

Eighteen months ago he was about to give up and sell cricket bats to make a living. Now he has led a team that has kept the ashes in England. Adversity taught Tim Paine to be a leader. He is much more than a war captain. He is an adorable guy, a top athlete, respected by everyone and hungry for success. What more can you ask?

He’s 35 too. If Paine calls the time, should Steve Smith return as captain?

It’s about timing. Australia usually gets the right captain at the right time. Steve learned a lot from what he went through and his exchange of blows since he returned was amazing. But after the ashes he was cooked. Is he ready for leadership pressure? We have to think very carefully about whether he is the right man at the right time. And whether he wants it.

After you were banned from the test page, you asked Sir Donald Bradman for help. He replied that the first thing you should do is enjoy yourself. Good advice?

I encourage fun because it’s easy to forget why we fell in love with cricket as children. The carrots are big in the modern game and these people can make a lot of money. But sometimes, the more you play and the harder you try, the less fun you have.

I teach the boys to relax when they forget how. And we have fun. I had never heard so much laughter in the ashes. Before that we went to Gallipoli and the Western Front and shared a bottle of whiskey in Lone Pine. Perspective.

The big athletes – boxers, runners, golfers – are supple, easy. Steve Smith is like a hose in a swimming pool, he’s so damn loose! But he’s the best.

As a player, you were never the best. Were you the toughest

When I was dropped in 2001, it was closer to depression than ever before. I was upset The dream was over. And I did what the Aussie guys did: I became more a machine than a human. I hit a million balls and I didn’t speak to anyone. I’ve run a thousand hills and waited for someone to ask, “Are you okay?” I have internalized the pain.

At some point, after another duck and another futile chance, I called my wife, mother, and father, and my best buddy, and said, “It’s over.” They all thought I would jump off the hotel balcony! I tell the boys: “Cricket tests your character. I know because I was there and got through. So let me help you.”

What do you say when your boys no longer fall in love with the game?

I say let go. Let go of the expectation. Let go of the fear of the future. Let go of what others think of you. Just go about your business. Take care of each other. Have the courage to speak. Knows who your buddies are. Trust them. Do not do it alone, because it is not pleasant to have hard conversations with your friends.

–

