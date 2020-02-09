advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Justine Chua from Phoenix trained at Gilas Pilipinas on Sunday evening.

The 30-year-old Big Man was one of the 18 players who attended the national team’s pool training session at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas.

The investigator has yet to find out to what extent Chua is involved in the pool.

Program director Tab Baldwin and interim trainer Mark Dickel led the training, which focused mainly on ball handling and shooting.

The FuelMasters Center is the first new addition to the three retreats that Gilas has had since the preparations for the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualification began last Thursday.

Christian Standhardinger and Mac Belo politely begged the first window service for health reasons. Japeth Aguila, meanwhile, is on a honeymoon

Marc Pingris wore street clothes but helped with the big exercises.

