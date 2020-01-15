advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra importer Justin Brownlee isn’t the one looking ahead, even though his team is a win from the PBA Governors’ Cup championship.

The Gin Kings compete with the unfortunate Meralco, which was reinforced by a 94-72 stroke of the Bolts, with a whopping 3: 1 lead in the best-of-seven race.

The Bolts, who lost to Ginebra twice in a row at the same conference, seemed to have given in to Ginebra’s tremendous pressure, but Brownlee doesn’t let up a bit.

“To be honest, I can’t say. I don’t even pay attention to [Meralco’s body language],” said Brownlee.

“I still see them as a dangerous team and they have probably lost some confidence, but I think Friday [Game 5] will turn around and they will be confident of what they can do to force Game 7 to do so . ”

Still, Brownlee wants this series to be over and lead the Gin Kings to the third Governors’ Cup in four years and the fourth time as a PBA import.

“I’ve been extremely motivated since we lost at this conference last year,” said Brownlee, who missed a 5×5 stat line with 27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and four blocks.

“We definitely want to end this on Friday and not let them get any kind of rhythm or momentum.”

Brownlee said that his rival Allen Durham, who won third place, deserved the award.

“It would have been great to win him, but Allen deserved it after everything he did,” said Brownlee, who was named the best import in the Commissioner’s Cup.

“Every time he is here in the Philippines, he has strengthened this team and made them play great basketball.”

“His team plays at the highest level. I think he deserved it. He fought for what he deserved.”

