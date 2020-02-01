advertisement

The first callout report on Mediabase / Critical Mass Media from 2020 has arrived and does not convey a positive picture of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”.

The report, which is based on a survey of the listeners, shows an adverse reaction to the song.

“Yummy” is received positively by 48.2% of the listeners, by 39.6% negatively and thus by only 8.5% “net positive”. Of the 16 tracks measured in this week’s report, “Yummy” has the worst rating in all three columns.

For comparison: No other song has a “net positive value” of less than 31.5% (Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”).

Concerns about the audience’s reception could explain why “Yummy” crashed into a wall from an airplay perspective. After jumping into the top 15, “Yummy” apparently stopped just outside the top 10. It’s actually in airplay this week, though it’s a very new song from the radio’s point of view.

It remains to be seen whether things can go up again in the next few weeks.

