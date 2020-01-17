advertisement

West Coast Rapper Roddy Ricch can’t help but have fun on the internet these days. The hip-hop star trolled the playful singer Selena Gomez and his desperate attempt to make his new album a top-chart.

Key facts: Roddy contacted Twitter last night to plug in Selena’s new rare album.

Key details: This week, Selena appealed to fans to broadcast her new project to make it the country’s first album.

Wait, there is more: This week, various artists reacted to “The Box” by Roddy, which borders Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber“Yummy” on the Billboard Hot 100 graph.

Roddy Ricch will be there for a moment of relaxation. The great songwriters are always around.

– Russ (@russdiemon) January 14, 2020

Before you leave: In response to signatures from Biebs and celebrity “Yummy” last weekend, social media lashed out at the record with hilarious Roddy-themed memes.

