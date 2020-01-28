advertisement

When his documentary series hit YouTube, Justin Bieber was making some important announcements.

He announced that his new studio album “Changes” will be released on Friday, February 14th (Valentine’s Day). The release schedule includes a special Target collector’s edition, which includes one of two fold-out posters.

The release is preceded by the lead single “Yummy” and the new instant gratification track “Get Me” (with Kehlani).

Kehlani will also be a special guest on Bieber’s upcoming “Changes” tour. Jaden Smith will also be a guest on the tour that starts in Seattle on May 14th.

Full tour dates follow:

Date Place Venue

May 14, Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

17 Portland, OR Moda Center

19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

26 San Diego, California Pechanga Arena San Diego

29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

9 Salt Lake City, UT Smart Home Arena by Vivint

13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the Summer Festival

27 Arlington Stadium, TX AT&T

30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

6 Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO

8 Tulsa, OK * BOK Center

11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

13 business center in St. Louis, MO

15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

18 Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

27 Colombia, SC Colonial Life Arena

29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

August 1, Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

4 PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

12 Louisville, KY KFC Mhmm! center

14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

21 Landover, MD FedExField

24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

26 Albany, New York Times Union Center

29 Detroit, MI Ford Field

September 1, Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Center

3 Québec City, QC Videotron Center

10 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

14 Montreal, QC Bell Center

17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

* Jaden Smith will not be shown on Tulsa date

