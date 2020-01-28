When his documentary series hit YouTube, Justin Bieber was making some important announcements.
He announced that his new studio album “Changes” will be released on Friday, February 14th (Valentine’s Day). The release schedule includes a special Target collector’s edition, which includes one of two fold-out posters.
The release is preceded by the lead single “Yummy” and the new instant gratification track “Get Me” (with Kehlani).
Kehlani will also be a special guest on Bieber’s upcoming “Changes” tour. Jaden Smith will also be a guest on the tour that starts in Seattle on May 14th.
Full tour dates follow:
Date Place Venue
May 14, Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
17 Portland, OR Moda Center
19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
26 San Diego, California Pechanga Arena San Diego
29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
9 Salt Lake City, UT Smart Home Arena by Vivint
13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the Summer Festival
27 Arlington Stadium, TX AT&T
30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
6 Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO
8 Tulsa, OK * BOK Center
11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
13 business center in St. Louis, MO
15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
18 Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
27 Colombia, SC Colonial Life Arena
29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
August 1, Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
4 PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
12 Louisville, KY KFC Mhmm! center
14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
21 Landover, MD FedExField
24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
26 Albany, New York Times Union Center
29 Detroit, MI Ford Field
September 1, Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Center
3 Québec City, QC Videotron Center
10 Toronto, ON Rogers Center
14 Montreal, QC Bell Center
17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
* Jaden Smith will not be shown on Tulsa date