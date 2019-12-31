advertisement

The heart of teenage Justin Bieber’s heart is opening up for his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career return after three years away from the spotlight.

YouTube announced Tuesday that Biber’s first documentary series, “Justin Bieber: The Seasons,” will launch on the video platform on January 27.

It will chronicle the Canadian singer’s first album in four years, as well as give fans a glimpse of his private life with his young wife, model Hailey Baldwin, and other family members.

Bieber, who first found fame on YouTube as a 13-year-old baby face in 2007, suddenly retired from his 2017 Purpose world tour, citing the need for a break.

In the past year, he has written a series of posts on Instagram for his 124 million followers talking about his struggles with depression, drug abuse and fame and crediting Baldwin’s childhood religion and boyfriend for his recovery.

Earlier in December, Bieber, 25, announced that in 2020 he would release his first album in four years, and embark on a North American tour. “Yummy,” the first single from the album as yet untitled, will go down Friday.

“Maybe by watching this, people will make a glimpse into his world,” Baldwin said in a trailer for the documentary series released Tuesday.

Bieber said partnering with YouTube for the series felt like the full circle was coming.

“When I started, YouTube gave me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” the Canadian singer said in a statement.

YouTube is a unit of Google Alphabet Inc. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)

