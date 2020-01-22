advertisement

Justin Bieber – Delicious | Def Jam / Raymond Braun

With a recently released single, an upcoming YouTube documentary series and an upcoming album and tour, Justin Bieber has a lot of projects to discuss.

Next week he will find a home for this discussion on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Bieber will be an interview guest on the popular talk show on Tuesday, January 28th. At the time of printing, he is the only officially confirmed guest.

“Ellen” listings should always be treated as provisional. Headline Planet will provide an update if its appearance is canceled or postponed.

