Pop Superstar Justin Bieber is there for quality music even if his record narrowly misses a prominent place on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The popular crooner celebrated his single “Yummy” in large numbers and arriving just after Roddy Ricch“The Box” banger.

Key facts: On Monday, the Biebs contacted Twitter to show Roddy some love and salute his dominating record.

Thank you all. So grateful. #delicious. @RoddyRicch You had to go make an smh banger! Haha ur man !! Love the song !! congratulations on your first # 1 !! Everyone will stream #thebox https://t.co/sut7ZA5A0d

– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 13, 2020

Thanks a lot guys. I couldn’t have done this without you. https://t.co/HbBOmPoySr

– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 13, 2020

So grateful https://t.co/WnIoXhWmac

– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 13, 2020

Thank you. I couldn’t have done it without you https://t.co/oum2XCXieC

– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 13, 2020

Key details: In response to Biebs and “Yummy” celebrity co-signatures over the weekend, social media broke the record with hilarious Roddy-themed memes.

See this post on Instagram

TURN THIS CUM UUUP! Want to see more memes from your favorite artist, then check out our story highlights #uwebaltner #roddyricch #roddyricchmemes #thebox #yummy #justinbieber #beliebers #atlanticrecords #billboard # billboardtop100 #liluzivert #future #toxicmasculinity #futurehendrix #advertiseourprend #promot # #followforfollow # f4f #blacktwitter #hiphopfacts #blackexellence #hiphopmemes #rapmemes #hiphopvideos #hiphopnews #captionthis #trendingnow #trendingnews

A message shared by famous memes (@hiphopmemesdaily) on January 12, 2020 at 5:28 a.m. Pacific time

Keep #RoddyRicch at # 1 my nigga Bieber knows that this song was a hot trash https://t.co/lpm30G9vku

– Bsauceey (@B_toosavage) January 10, 2020

See you all hanging around Roddy and I don’t support what he said at all, but just let Justin slide with this one …… #RoddyRicch #JustinBieber #yummy @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/EFOl9ovShI

– (@christiannndior) January 10, 2020

Streaming me #RoddyRicch “the box” all day https://t.co/XVzFPwIfzz

– Alex (@msalexiam) January 10, 2020

#RoddyRicch preventing Justin Bieber from getting a number 1 pic.twitter.com/VHTsz97eyQ

– 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐥𝐲 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 (@YeenmySlime) January 12, 2020

The # roddyricch BOX should debut at # 1 on next week’s HOT 100 Billboard and #Justinbieber is doing too much for this NO. 1 spot pic.twitter.com/EEzvATIOsz

– DMTHEWORLD (@DMTHEWORLD_) January 11, 2020

Now streaming #theBOX we stay at # 1 #RoddyRicch pic.twitter.com/j4bX5TR5dG

– (@ayeWHOcares) January 12, 2020

Wait, there is more: “Yummy” and “The Box” competed for the last few days for the first place.

. RoddyRicch’s “The Box” hit a new daily record high on the Spotify world chart (new peak of # 2 with 6,043,209 on January 10).

– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 11, 2020

. @ Justinbieber’s Yummy hit a new daily high in Spotify global chart feeds (5,715,468 as of January 10).

– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 11, 2020

Before you leave: Last weekend, Roddy Ricch and the Florida rapper Lil pump connected “Yummy” on their social networks.

See this post on Instagram

MY BIG BRO JUST DROPPED GO GET THIS AT 1 BIL! @justinbieber

A post shared by Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) on January 11, 2020 at 8:39 p.m. PST

stream yummy by justin bieber

– Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) January 11, 2020

