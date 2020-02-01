advertisement

Justin Bieber is no longer the baby-faced mop head that the world likes to hate. Bieber shook off his formerly youthful look and covered his upper body with tattoos. Now the 25-year-old is also bending a mustache – something for which fans are nothing special.

After deciding to rock a Pablo Escobar-like mustache, fans commented on how the singer should get rid of the new facial expressions, but Bieber responded to comments asking people to take care of it.

advertisement

In a recently published Instagram, Bieber shared a selfie with him and his mustache with the headline “MY LIFE LIFE WITH IT HAHA”.

Bieber’s new look had mixed reviews with fans, and one even said the music star looks like someone who packs people’s purchases into a store.

They commented on the post:

He looks like an excavator boy at your local Albertson. Honest

Another fan simply commented on “Shave That Lol”.

Although the mustache was not particularly well received by the fans, Bieber’s exemplary woman, Hailey, doesn’t seem to mind.

In the Instagram post, Hailey called “cute bug” and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, the star as “young Tom Selleck” (aka Richard in Friends).

After four years of waiting, Bieber’s new album “Changes” will be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

The last album by the singer Purpose was released in 2015. The album contained hits like Sorry, What Do You Mean? and love you.

Justin is not the only one of the Biebers who has recently been roasted for his looks. Ms. Hailey’s “crooked and scary” little finger is pointed out on social media.

The 23-year-old model went to Instagram to show a picture of her little finger and explain why it looked like it.

In her Instagram story, Hailey said:

I made fun of myself forever, so I might as well tell everyone else why they’re so crooked and scary.

Under the screenshot, the model informed the fans that she had been suffering from an illness since birth and added: “So that people can stop asking me,” wtf is wrong with their little fingers “, something is wrong here! Lol . “

Clarification takes place only a few days after Hailey and her 25-year-old husband Justin stepped on the red carpet at the premiere of his YouTube Originals documentary “Seasons”.

In several photos of the couple, the model placed her left hand flat on Justin’s chest, with her little finger visible.

I think even the most beautiful people in the world have their insecurities.

If you have a story you would like to tell, email it to UNILAD.

advertisement