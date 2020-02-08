advertisement

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” apparently took over “Yummy” as a new single from his “Changes” album and had a great opening day on pop radio.

According to Mediabase, the collaboration was completed on Friday with 487 pop radio spins. The count shows “intentions” at # 41 on the mediabase building diagram, which covers the first six days of the tracking period from February 2-8.

While “Intentions” will undoubtedly get as much support on Saturday, it should still remain in the top 50 at the end of the tracking week. A top 40 entry is quite possible.

– “Intentions” also became aware of the rhythmic and hot formats of the adult newspaper on the opening day.

