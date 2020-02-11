advertisement

In an absolutely not surprising development, Justin Bieber’s new “Intentions” (with Quavo) were warmly welcomed in the hot adult radio of the present.

The new single “Changes” was supported by 33 hot AC stations monitored by Mediabase and received the highest award for the format.

Taylor Swift’s “The Man”, which has landed at 21 new stations, takes second place on the add board this week.

Niall Horan’s “No Judgment” follows in third place with 17 pickups, while Halsey’s “You should be sad” is in fourth place.

8 stations each, Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” and Alanis Morissette’s “Reasons I Drink” for the fifth time.

This week’s other notable hot AC options: Fitz and The Tantrums’ “I just want to shine” (7th place, tie), Billie Eilish’s “Everything I wanted” (7th place, tie), Dua Lipas “Don ‘t Start Now “” (9th, draw) and Alicia Keys “Underdog” (9th, draw).

