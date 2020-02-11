advertisement

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” (with Quavo), like the rhythmic and hot adult formats, is the biggest award on pop radio.

The high-profile collaboration that can be seen on Bieber’s new album “Changes” was supported this week by 130 pop stations monitored by Mediabase.

65 stations each, Niall Horan’s “No Judgment” and Khalid & Disclosure “Know Your Worth” occupy second place on the add board. Selena Gomez ‘”Rare” follows in fourth place with 37 new pop radio pickups.

Madison Beer’s “Good In Goodbye” and Doja Cat’s “Say So”, which each landed at 27 stations, took fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options include: Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” (7th place, draw), Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You” (7th place, draw), DaBabys “BOP “(9th place) -most) and Roddy Ricch’s” The Box “(10th-most).

