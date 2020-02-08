advertisement

Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes” will be released on Friday, February 14th. That night Bieber will be seen in “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

According to NBC, Bieber will perform with Quavo that night. You will surely play their collaboration “Intentions”, which came out of the Bieber album as a new single this week.

February 14th “Fallon” will also show Steve Buscemi and Zoey Deutch. Updated Fallon listings follow:

Monday, February 10: Guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. Show 1206

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Constance Wu, Backstreet Boys and the musical guest Skip Marley & H.E.R. Show 1207

Wednesday, February 12: Guests include Ryan Seacrest and Zoë Kravitz. Show 1208

Thursday, February 13: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Logan Lerman and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. Show 1209

Friday, February 14: Guests include Steve Buscemi, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Justin Bieber Ft. Quavo. Show 1210

