The second foretaste of Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes” gets a place on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Get Me (with Kehlani)”, this song, starts at number 15 in this week’s edition of the chart. The table shows the 25 best songs that have not yet appeared on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Get Me” bowed particularly late in the chase period; Nevertheless, the company posted significant sales and reached number 8 on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales charts. It also attracted a decent amount of streams.

“Changes” comes on February 14th.

