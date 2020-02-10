advertisement

Pop Superstar Justin Bieber is back-back. After not releasing any albums for more than four years and releasing only four singles in the past three years, he has become the best Spotify musician in the world.

Key facts: The Biebs went online this week to celebrate his achievement and acknowledge having more than 62 million listeners per month.

Justin Bieber celebrates being the most listened to artist @spotify in the world.

Key details: This success can be attributed to the recent release of his single “Yummy”.

Wait, there is more: Infectious record received heavy co-signs from R&B star Ciara and heavy hip-hop Megan Thee Stallion.

Before you leave: Last weekend, Justin teamed up with Migos ’Quavo to perform their new single “Intentions” on NBC’s “Saturday Night live” show.

