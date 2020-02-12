advertisement

It seems that Justin Bieber certainly benefits from married life and everything that goes with it.

The former idol transformed into a reformed bad boy told fans what he did in his spare time, and to be honest, this is a case of TMI.

Bieber was playing an intimate concert at the O2 Indigo Lounge in London the other day when he answered questions from the crowd.

One of them asked him what he was doing to relax, and he replied, “It depends on who I am. When I’m with my wife, we … You can guess what we do all during the day. It gets pretty crazy sometimes, I can tell you that.

“Yeah, that’s about all we do, to be honest. We love watching movies – on Netflix and relaxing. We do more of the scary part.”

And there we were, thinking he was the Eoin McLove of pop music.

He added: “I play a lot of sports, as you know. I played sports. Hockey and football. I played a lot of hockey, which I really like.”

Bieber, 25, married Hailey Baldwin last year and has expressed plans to start a family more than once.

“I’m telling you, being married is so great,” he said. “But don’t get angry, marriage is not easy. This is something you have to work for. If marriage was easy, everyone would do it very quickly.

“If you want to be serious and get married, know that it’s not just something … it takes work.”

His new album ‘Changes’ was released this Friday and he seems to have grown a mustache that your father would be proud of for the occasion.

However, he did not respond to allegations of “emotional abuse” made recently by his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

