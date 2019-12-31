advertisement

Justin Bieber returns to where it all started.

The pop star is a partner of YouTube, the platform on which he was discovered in 2007, for a 10-part YouTube Originals documentary entitled “Justin Bieber: Seasons”. The premiere is on January 27th.

The series will give an intimate glimpse into Bieber’s private life and record the events of the past four years, from the cancellation of the rest of his purpose tour in 2017 to the marriage to Hailey Baldwin earlier this year. There is also an insight into the creation of his upcoming album.

advertisement

Also read: Justin Bieber defends Scooter Braun after Taylor Swift’s criticism: “What did you try to achieve?”

A preview of the series will be shown tonight on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin-Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” after the ball throw along with a special message from Bieber.

New episodes are streamed free of charge on YouTube every Monday and Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. ET. They will also be available in advance without advertising for YouTube Premium subscribers.

“When I started, YouTube offered me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” said Bieber. “It’s great to partner with YouTube on this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this trip. “

“Justin Bieber’s courage as an artist is really admirable and we are grateful that he continues to publish his inspiring story on YouTube,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content on YouTube. “Since we want to put the spotlight on authentic struggles and real victories in our YouTube Originals, we’re excited to include this particular project in our 2020 program.”

Also read: Justin Bieber welcomes Trump’s help to free A $ AP Rocky, but has a greater favor to do

Michael D. Ratner will direct, while photographer Joe Termini will direct more episodes. Bieber Time Films, SB Projects and OBB Pictures produce, with Bieber himself acting as executive producer. Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson will also act as executive producers for SB Projects. Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg will act as executive producers for OBB Pictures.

Check out the trailer above.

“Justin Bieber: Seasons” premiered on January 27th at 12pm ET / 9am ET on YouTube.

The 45 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths in 2019, from “Game of Thrones” to “Stranger Things” (Photos)

OK, * most * are “Game of Thrones”

If there was one thing that taught us in 2019, it is that shocking is a truly relative term – and we’re not even talking about real-life examples here. Yes, it’s pretty hard these days to drive anyone crazy, including TV viewers. But that didn’t stop some showrunners from doing their worst – best of all to kill you with these passages on the screen. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see the 45 most shocking TV character deaths in 2019. And yes, most of them are “Game of Thrones” characters.

Also read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (photos)

advertisement