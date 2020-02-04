advertisement

Most of us are well aware of Justin Bieber’s fall from grace a few years ago.

The Canadian pop star went from adolescence to a cliché Bad Boy, arrested for drag racing in 2014 in Miami and generally derailed.

It seems that the singer of “Baby” is infinitely more sedentary these days, but now he has discussed an element of his risky behavior.

The last episode of his new YouTube web series “Seasons” sees him talking about his drug use.

He reveals that he started smoking marijuana at the age of 12 or 13 and progressed to “ pop pills ” and “ lean sip ” (a mixture of cough medicine and soft drinks).

“It was just an escape for me,” he said. “I was young, like everyone in the industry or in the world who is experimenting. But my experience was in front of the cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things, so then you have all these people around me hanging on and wanting things from me, knowing that I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to live. “

He said that people were not aware of the severity of his addiction.

“I decided to stop because … I was like dying,” he said. “My security went into the room at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how bad it got. It was legitimate and scary.”

Bieber releases their new album ‘Changes’ on February 14.

