The title host celebrates her birthday during the Tuesday edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. She also welcomes a top-class interview guest.

Justin Bieber, this guest, seems to be chatting about his new music. Bieber reviews the new single “Yummy” (and even Serenaden Ellen) and at the same time responds to the Valentine’s Day release of his new album “Changes”. Bieber attributes his most recent appearance to Coachella to Ariana Grande, who fueled his return to the music world.

The artist also discussed his nerves to make a proposal to today’s wife Hailey.

He and Ellen are not only there to chat, but also play a game of “Holey Puck”.

The episode with a performance by Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile will be broadcast this afternoon. The first video highlights and photos will follow.

