advertisement

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin opted for a contrast ensemble that they wanted to wear on the way to “Saturday Night Live” in New York City, where the singer was supposed to appear. Bieber wore pink pajama-style checked trousers with a double cuff at the bottom, a gray mottled rib t-shirt and a beige corduroy jacket. His choice of shoes was just as easy. The “Sorry” singer has given a pair of Adidas Adilette Slides in the color Lush Red with the outfit, which he wore with white high socks. The sandals cost $ 45 and feature a polyurethane structure with bandage texture and a textile lining with a rubber sole.

Baldwin opted for a more sophisticated, yet casual, completely black outfit. The model wore loose-fitting leather pants with a high waist, a tight black turtleneck and a matching oversized black coat. She wore gold sunglasses, simple gold hoops, and an Alexander Wang Attica shoulder bag.

advertisement

Here is a close-up of the shoes.

CREDIT: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

Baldwin’s range of shoes matched her typical street style aesthetic. She chose a pair of classic Vans Old Skool sneakers in black. The shoes have a leather and synthetic upper, a rubber sole and lacing details on the front. The upper part of the shoes is provided with the typical curved stripes and the suede trim of the brand and underlines the cult retro look.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber crack the code for killer pair outfits in opposite monochrome looks

Hailey Baldwin shows the square toe trend in a sparkling LBD at the premiere of Justin Bieber’s Docuseries

advertisement